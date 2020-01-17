ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
MGE Energy Declares Regular Dividend

The board of directors of MGE Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGEE) today declared the regular quarterly dividend of $0.3525 per share on the outstanding shares of the company’s common stock, payable March 15, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business March 1, 2020.

MGE Energy has increased its dividend annually for the past 44 years and has paid cash dividends for more than 110 years.
About MGE Energy
MGE Energy is a public utility holding company. Its principal subsidiary, Madison Gas and Electric (MGE), generates and distributes electricity to 153,000 customers in Dane County, Wis., and purchases and distributes natural gas to 161,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties.
