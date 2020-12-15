ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
19:07 | 15.12.2020
MGE Energy Issues December 2020 ‘Interim Report’

MGE Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGEE) highlights the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s analysis of Madison Gas and Electric’s net-zero carbon electricity goal in its latest investor newsletter, “Interim Report,” which also includes the following topics:

Two Creeks Solar serving customers

Dane County Airport Solar project complete

Third-quarter earnings

EEI Index Award for total shareholder return

Tax updates

Lobbying efforts

The newsletter is available on MGE Energy’s website at: https://www.mgeenergy.com/interimreport

Interim Report is published quarterly to provide investors with information about MGE Energy and its primary subsidiary, Madison Gas and Electric.
About MGE Energy
MGE Energy is an investor-owned public utility holding company headquartered in the state capital of Madison, Wis. It is the parent company of Madison Gas and Electric, which generates and distributes electricity in Dane County, Wis., and purchases and distributes natural gas in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties. MGE Energy’s assets total approximately $2 billion, and its 2019 revenues were approximately $569 million.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201215005992/en/

