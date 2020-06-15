ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
15:31 | 15.06.2020
MGE Energy Issues June 2020 ‘Interim Report’

MGE Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGEE) highlights construction of its Morey Field Solar project in its latest investor newsletter, “Interim Report,” which also includes the following topics:

– First-quarter earnings report
– Virtual annual meeting held
– DC Fast Charger installed at Dane County Regional Airport
– Investing in our local economy

The newsletter is available on MGE Energy’s website at: https://www.mgeenergy.com/interimreport

Interim Report is published quarterly to provide investors with information about MGE Energy and its primary subsidiary, Madison Gas and Electric.
About MGE Energy
MGE Energy is an investor-owned public utility holding company headquartered in the state capital of Madison, Wis. It is the parent company of Madison Gas and Electric, which generates and distributes electricity in Dane County, Wis., and purchases and distributes natural gas in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties. MGE Energy’s assets total approximately $2 billion, and its 2019 revenues were approximately $569 million.
