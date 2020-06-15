|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
15:31 | 15.06.2020
MGE Energy Issues June 2020 ‘Interim Report’
MGE Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGEE) highlights construction of its Morey Field Solar project in its latest investor newsletter, “Interim Report,” which also includes the following topics:
– First-quarter earnings report
The newsletter is available on MGE Energy’s website at: https://www.mgeenergy.com/interimreport
Interim Report is published quarterly to provide investors with information about MGE Energy and its primary subsidiary, Madison Gas and Electric.
