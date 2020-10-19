16:43 | 19.10.2020

MGE Energy Issues October 2020 ‘Inside View’

MGE Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGEE) highlights its 45 years of dividend increases in its investor newsletter, Inside View, which also includes the following topics: MGE leadership changes Investment in renewable energy driving asset growth Proposed rate changes for 2021 MGE’s goal to electrify its fleet The newsletter is available on MGE Energy’s website at:

http://www.mgeenergy.com/insideviewInside View is published periodically to provide investors with information about MGE Energy and its primary subsidiary, Madison Gas and Electric.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy is an investor-owned public utility holding company headquartered in the state capital of Madison, Wis. It is the parent company of Madison Gas and Electric, which generates and distributes electricity in Dane County, Wis., and purchases and distributes natural gas in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties. MGE Energy’s assets total approximately $2 billion, and its 2019 revenues were $569 million.

