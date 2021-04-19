ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
16:30 | 19.10.2021
MGE Energy Issues October 2021 ‘Inside View’

MGE Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGEE) highlights 46 years of dividend increases in its investor newsletter, Inside View, which also includes the following topics:

Board of Director changes

New renewable generation driving capital expenditures

Enhancing the customer experience

The newsletter is available on MGE Energy’s website at:
http://www.mgeenergy.com/insideviewInside View is published periodically to provide investors with information about MGE Energy and its primary subsidiary, Madison Gas and Electric.
About MGE Energy
MGE Energy is an investor-owned public utility holding company headquartered in the state capital of Madison, Wis. It is the parent company of Madison Gas and Electric, which generates and distributes electricity in Dane County, Wis., and purchases and distributes natural gas in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties. MGE Energy’s assets total approximately $2.3 billion, and its 2020 revenues were $539 million.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211019005835/en/

NEWSLETTER

Abonnieren Sie jetzt unsere
Financial.de-Newsletter:
- Daily
- Weekly

WIRTSCHAFTSNACHRICHTEN

09:04 Uhr | 19.04.2021
Ifo: Corona trifft Städte ...

08:57 Uhr | 19.04.2021
Kreise: Söder nach Treffen mit ...

08:52 Uhr | 19.04.2021
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Eon nach ...

08:52 Uhr | 19.04.2021
Sitzung des UEFA-Exekutivkomitees ...

08:49 Uhr | 19.04.2021
Aktien Asien: China-Börsen klar ...

Kursverzögerung mind. +15 min

 

 

 
Partner Nutzung Quellen & Copyright
ARIVA.DE AG Goldinvest.de AGB Werbung Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
Deutsche Börse AG iwr.de Impressum © 1998-2021 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
eResearch MIDAS Research Datenschutz Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
finanznachrichten.de Performaxx Disclaimer