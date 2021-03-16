|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:38 | 16.03.2021
MGE Energy to Present at Virtual West Coast Utilities Conference
MGE Energy, Inc.’s (Nasdaq: MGEE) Jared Bushek, Vice President Finance, Chief Information Officer and Treasurer, and Tammy Johnson, Vice President Accounting and Controller, will be presenting at Siebert Williams Shank’s Virtual West Coast Utilities Conference, on Wednesday, March 17th.
The presentation is available on MGE Energy’s website at:
