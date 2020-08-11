|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
23:01 | 11.08.2020
MHPS Maintains Global Market Share Leadership for Heavy Duty Gas Turbines According to McCoy Power Reports
Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS) continues to lead the power generation industry in global market share year-to-date for heavy duty gas turbines (100 megawatts [MW] and above) according to data from McCoy Power Reports, the industry’s premier reporting agency. Orders for 3,479 MW represent 32 percent global market share in the first half of 2020. Closely watched by industry experts, the heavy duty segment represents the most advanced technology and drives energy production globally.
Paul Browning, President and CEO of MHPS Americas, said, “The global gas turbine market strongly prefers MHPS’ JAC gas turbines, which are the industry’s most reliable gas turbines with record-setting fuel efficiency and output. Market preference for our heavy duty gas turbines recognizes our commitment to providing high quality solutions that contribute to the stable supply of flexible power, which combined with renewable power provides an essential path forward to combat climate change and advance human prosperity. Together with our customers, we are achieving a Change in Power.”
Learn more about MHPS by visiting www.changeinpower.com and https://www.linkedin.com/company/mitsubishi-hitachi-power-systems-americas-inc-/.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer