18:10 | 17.01.2020

MichBio Announces Creation of the “MichBio Diversity Network”

MichBio, the Michigan Bioscience Industry Association, is pleased to announce the creation of the “MichBio Diversity Network” focused on empowering the bio-workforce of the future. “The Network is a rebranding of our ‘Women of MichBio’ group that has been focused on supporting and empowering women in the bio-industry through events and information targeted at the unique needs of women in the bio-sciences,” says Stephen Rapundalo, PhD, President and CEO of MichBio. “The group felt that the change was important to ensure that we are, and continue to be, focused on diversity and inclusion as a whole as opposed to limiting that effort to the needs of women.” In an industry defined by its ability to innovate, solve problems, and changes lives, workforce diversity, and its inherent multitude of perspectives, is essential to success. In fact, according to the 2018 “Why Diversity Matters” report by McKinsey and Company, there is a direct link between the gender diversity and financial success. What’s more, according to a Forbes Insights 2018 survey of more than 320 executives, a diverse workforce not only drives innovation and creativity, but also creates an environment conducive to recruiting top talent. “Any way you look at it, a more diverse workforce is a more successful workforce,” says Randel Richner, President of Richner Consultants and Chair of the Diversity Network steering committee. “I have witnessed the growing call for diverse perspectives in all levels of the bio-industry – women are an increasingly powerful voice within the industry and VC relationship, there was an entire conference on promoting LGBTQ populations in the agri-business sector, and if you look at the look at the demographics of young researchers you find an increasing number of foreign-born and non-white people.” She continued, “I’m happy to be a part of such a thriving and forward-thinking committee of women who will continue the broader industry efforts focused on increasing diversity and who truly have a vision for the workforce of the future.” “Being a part of this group and the mission of the Diversity Network means to be connected with empowering women,” says Kristin Tripp, Clinical Trial Associate at Vericel Corporation and Diversity Network committee member. “We get to inspire others with our passion, collaboration and expanding technologies. We can influence performance in the bio-workforce of the future and that means more treatments, cures, and life altering technologies will be developed.” Look for MichBio Diversity Network events and activities throughout the year. For more information on MichBio visit michbio.org

