20:00 | 18.02.2020
Michelle Marquez of Marquez Private Wealth Management Hosts Local Families in Need, Heart of Angels Seeks Partners and Volunteers For 2020
The annual “Holiday from the Heart” program held at the Hilton Pasadena, drew its largest number of families in need at Christmas time, totaling more than 170 guests representing nearly 50 families from the surrounding area. With nearly 100 children present, more than 300 gifts were given to the kids, who each had provided a wish list to event organizers with Heart of Angels.
With the increased number of families in need each year, Heart of Angels now seeks more volunteers and donors to help the organization continue its mission in 2020. Any and all gifts or donations are welcomed now or any time during the year. At the most recent “Holiday from the Heart’ program, one surprise donor personally handed $10 to each child in attendance and gave larger cash gifts to a handful of families truly in need.
“Christmas for us is the Heart of Angels event,” noted parents Leonard and Robyn Lanagan, who attended with their eight children, Leo (age 18), Angelina (16), Daniel (14), Luis, (12), Tatiana (11), Dominic (9), Sofia (4) and Matthew (3). “We are so grateful to all of the volunteers and donors who make this possible for our entire family.”
A new supporter and major donor this past year is financial services firm Raymond James, whose regional Pasadena office staff served as volunteers to wrap gifts and help produce the event, in addition to making a major donation of children’s gifts and money. Also joining Raymond James was the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and Hooper Elementary School. Lastly, all the way from the Happiest Place on Earth was a special surprise appearance by Disneyland ambassadors, Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, delighting children and families in attendance.
“Christmas time is about giving hope and much needed love,” said Heart of Angels founder Michelle Marquez. “I strive to bring the magic of Christmas to every child that attends our event. They are not alone, and there are many people in this world rooting for them to rise above.” Marquez is managing director of Marquez Private Wealth Management of Raymond James, based in Pasadena.
Those interested in supporting, donating or volunteering with Heart of Angels may contact Dianne Adriatico at 626-658-9610 or dianne.adriatico@raymondjames.com, or https://heartofangels.net. Event photos or press interviews with Michelle Marquez are available through Jessica del Mundo at jessica@10storyhouse.com.
