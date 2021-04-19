18:32 | 04.01.2022

Microelectromechanical System 2021 Global Industry Insights – Advancements in Enabling Technologies Encouraging Active Research in MEMS – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Microelectromechanical System (MEMS): R&D Portfolio Assessment and Growth Opportunities” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The need for adapting Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS) technologies is rooted in the requirement to enable high and faster on-chip data processing needs across all industries. MEMS technology has drastically evolved over the years with a high need for miniature smart sensors with high efficiency. The key factors that are driving the MEMS technology are the advancements in the automobile, consumer electronics industries, healthcare, data storage industries. The implementation of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Big Data, and digitalization across industries have increased the quantities of data drastically, leading to a crucial demand for efficient processing technologies. This technology and innovation report offers insights into the ongoing developments in MEMS technology. The research scope focuses on the technology of existing MEMS devices and emerging technologies in the field, such as MEMS mirror, thermopiles, biodegradable batteries, intrabody communications, event-driven sensors, and lab-on-chip.

Key Questions Answered in the Technology and Innovation Study

What are the different MEMS Technologies? What are the emerging trends in MEMS? Where are the emerging opportunities for MEMS? What are the influencing factors and restraints for the adoption of MEMS technology? What are the industry best practices? What are the growth opportunities and critical success factors?

Key Topics Covered:1. Strategic Imperatives2. Growth Environment

2.1 Scope of the Technology and Innovation Research 2.2 Research Methodology 2.3 Research Process and Methodology 2.4 Key Findings

3. MEMS: Technology Landscape

3.1 MEMS – Technology Overview 3.2 Technology Overview – Components of MEMS 3.3 Technology Overview – Benefits of MEMS Technology 3.4 Technology Overview – Strength and Weakness of MEMS Technology

4. Key Technologies and Industrial Usage Practices of MEMS

4.1 MEMS Accelerometers and Gyroscopes Offer Motion Sensing Capabilities 4.2 MEMS Pressure Sensors and Magnetic Field (MF) Sensors Enable Devices With High Responsiveness 4.3 Optical and Fluidic MEMS Enabling High Sensing Capabilities 4.4 Global Patent Assessment of MEMS Technologies 4.5 Patent Filing Shows Potential Application for MEMS Beyond the Automobile Sector

5. Factors Influencing Technology Development and Adoption of MEMS

5.1 Advancements in Automotive and Consumer Electronics Industries are the Driving Force for Developments in MEMS Technologies 5.2 Restraints for Technology Adoption – Lack of a Standardized Fabrication Process Hinders the Adoption of Data Storage Technologies 5.3 Next-gen MEMS Technologies Cater to a Wide Range of Industrial Applications 5.4 Thin-film Piezoelectric Resonators and Intra-body Communications Enabling New Possibilities 5.5 Emerging Trends in Biodegradable and Temperature-sensing MEMS Technology 5.6 MEMS Technologies Catering to Health and Wellbeing Market Needs

6. Emerging Opportunities for MEMS Technologies

6.1 Impact of Advancements in MEMS Technology Across Various Industries 6.2 MEMS Paving the Way for Disruptive Technologies in Automobiles 6.3 Healthcare Technology Advancements Enabled by MEMS 6.4 MEMS Technology Enabling Security Applications in Military and Defense Sectors 6.5 Data Storage Technologies Made Better With MEMS

7. Industry Best Practices: Strategic Partnerships, Mergers and Acquisitions, New Product Launches

7.1 Mergers and Acquisitions Among Top Participants Paves the Way for Efficient MEMS Technology 7.2 Strategic Alliances to Deliver New Capabilities in MEMS Technologies 7.3 Product Innovation Focused on Efficient MEMS Technology Catering to Automotive Needs 7.4 New Product Launch By TDK Delivering Integrated Solution

8. Companies to Action

8.1 SmartMotion MEMS Sensors For Electronics and IoT Applications 8.2 Smart Multi Sensor MEMS Device Offering Efficient Technology 8.3 MEMS Accelerometer Powered WIFI Sensors for Industrial Applications 8.4 Next-gen MEMS Accelerometer for Automotive Applications 8.5 Gas Mass Flow Meter Sensors With MEMS Technology

9. Growth Opportunities

9.1 Growth Opportunity 1: Integration of MEMS With Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence Technologies for Connected Devices 9.2 Growth Opportunity 2: MEMS Technology in Automotive Sector to Aid Safety Parameters 9.3 Growth Opportunity 3: Advancements in Enabling Technologies Encouraging Active Research in MEMS

10. Key Contacts11. Next steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t3r29a

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220104005864/en/