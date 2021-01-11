|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
16:38 | 11.01.2021
MiddleGround Capital Adds to EDSCO Fasteners with Acquisition of Attala Steel Industries
MiddleGround Capital, an operationally focused private equity firm that makes control investments in North American middle market B2B industrial and specialty distribution companies, is excited to announce the acquisition of Attala Steel Industries (“Attala”). Attala marks MiddleGround’s second investment in industrial businesses serving the power and transmission industry. In January 2020, MiddleGround acquired EDSCO Fasteners (“EDSCO”), a leading manufacturer and distributor of foundation anchor bolt cages for power transmission and distribution lines. The acquisition of Attala represents MiddleGround’s sixth acquisition of 2020 and tenth deal in MiddleGround Fund I, LP.
Attala is a manufacturer of steel foundation products for utility-scale solar power infrastructure. Attala is a vertically integrated player dedicated to the solar market with a structural steel mill in Mississippi and both fabrication operations and internal galvanizing capabilities in Mississippi and Texas, making the company a strong and reliable partner to its customers.
MiddleGround Founding Partner Lauren Mulholland commented, “Attala has done an excellent job establishing itself as a market leader by offering a best-in-class product, quality and service to its well-established customers across the solar market. As solar installations continue to grow, driven by attractive economics and both state and corporate renewable targets, Attala is well-positioned to provide steel foundation products to support the expansion, upgrades and modernization of utility-backed infrastructure installations. We look forward to supporting the company through its next phase of growth.”
John Stewart, MiddleGround Founding Partner, stated, “We are excited with the opportunity to invest in the power generation and transmission space. Through our research we have developed a specific thesis to make investments in companies that supply industrial products to mission-critical infrastructure projects. These projects support the strengthening of our existing power grid, which has been determined by executive order of the President of the United States to be a national priority. The United States power generation and distribution infrastructure is aged and in critical need of investment for repairs and upgrades. In addition, new green technologies are now gaining momentum and the race to generate clean power, supported by federal, state and local governments, is an exciting area to invest. Additionally, these investments are aligned with our broader ESG and sustainability initiatives.”
“Over time, we expect to integrate Attala and EDSCO into one company supplying the needs for steel foundational products for power generation, transmission and distribution markets” added MiddleGround Founding Partner Scot Duncan. “Both EDSCO and Attala have strong management teams in place that will continue managing the businesses under a common capital structure. A few months ago, we hired Kevin Heskett to be the CEO for EDSCO and expect Kevin will be the CEO for the combined business. In addition, we look forward to working alongside Attala’s founder, Billy Atwood, who continues to be an investor in the Company and will serve on the Company’s Board of Directors. Moving forward, our employees, customers and vendors can expect both businesses to continue without interruption.”
