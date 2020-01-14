|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
15:35 | 14.01.2020
Midland Industries Acquires Stainless Adapters Inc.
Midland Industries, LLC (“Midland”), a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital, LLC (“Wynnchurch”), announced the acquisition of Stainless Adapters Inc. (“SAI”). Located in Houston, Texas, SAI supplies premium, stainless steel hydraulic adapters and pipe fittings to a diverse set of end markets, including oil & gas, agriculture, automotive, marine, and general industrial. Michael Baker, CEO of SAI, will join as General Manager of Midland’s new Houston distribution center, which is slated to open in the spring of 2020.
“The acquisition of SAI strengthens our team and product offering, as we continue to build our specialty distribution and manufacturing platform,” said Vince Hodes, CEO of Midland. “We welcome Michael and his team to the Midland family and look forward to learning from their deep product knowledge, which will enable us to continue to provide our customers with a distinct advantage in the marketplace.”
“We are excited about working with the Midland team and what this new partnership means for our customers,” said Michael Baker. “SAI has set the standard by providing high quality products and outstanding customer service. We’re excited to utilize the resources offered by the Midland platform to accelerate customer expansion and grow our product offering.”
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer