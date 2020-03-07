ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
Milken Institute Global Conference Rescheduled to July 7-10, 2020

Following extensive consultation with stakeholders and experts, the Milken Institute Global Conference has been rescheduled to July 7-10, 2020.

The 23rd annual gathering, which brings together international leaders in business, government, science, philanthropy, and academia, will be held in Los Angeles at a venue to be announced in coming weeks.

“Even though attendee registration and commitments from major speakers were outpacing previous years, we felt it was important to make this decision now to help our key constituents plan accordingly,” said Michael Klowden, Milken Institute CEO. “Through our centers in the United States and abroad, and together with partners in the public and private sectors, we will continue our efforts to advance understanding and catalyze solutions to major economic and health challenges, including the current crisis. We look forward to convening a productive and timely Global Conference in July.”

Future updates, along with details about media registration, speakers and the agenda for the 2020 Milken Institute Global Conference will be posted online at https://milkeninstitute.org/ and on social media @milkeninstitute
About the Milken Institute
The Milken Institute is a nonprofit, nonpartisan think tank that helps people build meaningful lives in which they can experience health and well-being, pursue effective education and gainful employment, and access the resources required to create ever-expanding opportunities for themselves and their broader communities. For more information, visit www.milkeninstitute.org
