11:44 | 12.03.2021
Mining Digitalisation Report 2020: A Review of the Top 99 Mines Leading the World in Digitalisation – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Mining Magazine Digitalisation Report 2020” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The inaugural Digitalisation Report is a comprehensive review of the software, hardware and infrastructure in place across the leading mines and development projects in the industry and attempts to quantify how these technologies are being deployed, how they are changing operations, the next steps for innovation and, wherever possible, how much is being invested.
Analysis of software and hardware systems being deployed globally
Commentary of the key drivers shaping investment decisions in digitalisation programmes
Geographical breakdown of where the most digitally advanced solutions are being used in practice
ii Heat Map
ii Base Metals
iii Other Commodities
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6kfsrn
