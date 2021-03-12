11:44 | 12.03.2021



Mining Digitalisation Report 2020: A Review of the Top 99 Mines Leading the World in Digitalisation – ResearchAndMarkets.com



The inaugural Digitalisation Report is a comprehensive review of the software, hardware and infrastructure in place across the leading mines and development projects in the industry and attempts to quantify how these technologies are being deployed, how they are changing operations, the next steps for innovation and, wherever possible, how much is being invested.

The report covers:

A review of the top-99 mines leading the world in digitalisation

Analysis of software and hardware systems being deployed globally

Commentary of the key drivers shaping investment decisions in digitalisation programmes

Geographical breakdown of where the most digitally advanced solutions are being used in practice

Methodology:

The data for analysis has been aggregated through a global research effort, using basic desktop resources combined with qualitative interviews with operators and suppliers wherever possible. Each profile considers 12 categories: mine type, commodity, location, ownership, digitalisation programs/software, operation, commencement date, infrastructure, hardware, digitalisation drivers, digitalisation investment, next steps/outlook.

Key Topics Covered: CREDITS FOREWORD 1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

i Discussion

ii Heat Map

2 REVIEW

i Commentary

3 PROFILES

i Precious Metals

ii Base Metals

iii Other Commodities

