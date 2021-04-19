8:00 | 07.01.2022

Mining industry leaders tout potential of under-explored ‘super-region’ that spans from Africa to Asia, in advance of Future Minerals Forum

Forum brings together governments, miners, investors and other critical stakeholders to shape the future of global miningRIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — As Saudi Arabia prepares to host one of the world’s most important new events, the Future Minerals Forum, a number of the world’s most influential mining experts have spoken of their excitement at the opportunities that will be up for discussion.https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1721718/Future_Minerals_Forum.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1721718/Future_Minerals_Forum.jpg]

— Robert Friedland, Founder & Executive Co-Chairman of Canada’s Ivanhoe

Mines: “The mining industry is a central pillar of the world’s

transition to a more sustainable future, and emergent mining regions

have a vital role to play in this transition, helping to ensure security

and diversification of mineral and metal supplies.”

— Michael Naylor, CEO of EV Metals Group: “A Forum based on Future

Minerals is a discerning and defining choice for the region, that aligns

fully with Vision 2030 as it transitions from a global leader in energy

based on fossil fuels to a global leader in energy based on renewable

energy. As a first mover in the Kingdom, we are fast tracking the

development and processing of high purity battery chemicals for a clean

energy future, supported by key Ministries. We look forward to sharing

this strategic project with the attendees of FMF.”

— Brian Hosking, Chief Executive Officer, Gold & Minerals Company: “The

Arabian-Nubian Shield is rapidly becoming a major mineral province

hosting world-class mining projects. This region, along with the

Tethyan-Eurasian mineral belt, are now well-recognized as having the

potential to meet a large share of the world’s growing demand for metals

and minerals. We believe events like the Future Minerals Forum will

bring much-needed focus to the importance and vast potential of the

Eurasian and Northern African regions as a whole.”

— Christopher Ecclestone, Mining Strategist at Hallgarten & Company:

“Without new technology metals, the change will not occur. A supportive

business climate is needed by global and regional miners in order to

make the best of these resources, and an event such as [this] is a great

place to discuss how to build this climate.”

— Warren Irwin, President & Chief Investment Officer, Rosseau Asset

Management: “The world’s energy transition will require billions in

investments in new metal and mineral production. The Forum offers a

much-needed meeting point for producers and investors to find mutually

beneficial ways of developing the vast untapped mineral wealth of

emerging economies across Asia, Africa and the Middle East.”

— Douglas Kirwin, renowned geologist and member of the Society of Economic

Geologists: “Mineral and metal resources are a vital part of the world’s

energy transition but so is the diversification of supply. Developing

nations, thanks to their natural resources, are at the forefront of this

transition, and the Future Minerals Forum is a great place for the

industry and the governments of these countries to meet and discuss how

to best responsibly develop these resources.”

The Forum, convened and hosted by Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources in conjunction with multiple Government stakeholders, has an ambitious vision: to shape the future of mining and to connect global policy makers with investors, financiers and business leaders across the mining value chain and its supporting industries. Its aim is to convene a truly global conversation about the Middle East, Africa and Asia and the region's collective mining objectives.