17:00 | 06.01.2021

Mining Industry Quarterly Report, Q2 2020 – Rio Tinto, Vale and BHP All Delivered Growth of Over 5% Relative to Q2 2019 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Mining Industry Quarterly Review, Q2 2020 – Tracking Commodity Prices, Production and Projects” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The “Mining Industry Quarterly Review, Q2 2020 – Tracking Commodity Prices, Production and Projects” report provides a quarterly mining industry update, assessing the latest commodity trends by tracking commodity prices and global and company production for coal, iron ore, gold and copper. Analysis is provided on project momentum, based on projects that commenced operations and advanced in Q2 2020. In addition, the report also provides detailed analysis of development projects in the mining industry, segregated by country, commodity, and company and 2020 development capital expenditure for leading miners. The report also analyses impact of coronavirus on the global mining industry. Since the beginning of 2020, there was a sharp increase in the world gold prices, as the COVID-19 began to disrupt activities across China. While the prices of other commodities, including lead, nickel, zinc, aluminium, platinum and palladium also rose, the price of coal continued to decline. On the other hand, production by the leading miners was generally lower for the major commodities in Q2 2020, except for iron ore, where Rio Tinto, Vale and BHP all delivered growth of over 5% relative to Q2 2019. The global production of iron ore is expected to decline by only 1.2% in 2020 to 2,230.8Mt. This compares with a predicted decline of 1.7% for copper. Gold production is expected to decline by 1.7% in 2020. Operations at several gold mines were temporarily suspended due to the virus, including Barrick’s Veladero, Pueblo Viejo and Porgera mines and Newmont’s Cerro Negro, Yanacocha, Eleonore, Penasquito and Musselwhite.

Scope

Scope

Reasons to Buy

Reasons to Buy

Key Topics Covered:

Overview Commodity Trends Project Advancements Development Projects Update Capital Expenditure Market Developments Digitization of Mines Contact For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/apylf5

