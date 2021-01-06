|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
17:00 | 06.01.2021
Mining Industry Quarterly Report, Q2 2020 – Rio Tinto, Vale and BHP All Delivered Growth of Over 5% Relative to Q2 2019 – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Mining Industry Quarterly Review, Q2 2020 – Tracking Commodity Prices, Production and Projects” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The “Mining Industry Quarterly Review, Q2 2020 – Tracking Commodity Prices, Production and Projects” report provides a quarterly mining industry update, assessing the latest commodity trends by tracking commodity prices and global and company production for coal, iron ore, gold and copper. Analysis is provided on project momentum, based on projects that commenced operations and advanced in Q2 2020.
In addition, the report also provides detailed analysis of development projects in the mining industry, segregated by country, commodity, and company and 2020 development capital expenditure for leading miners. The report also analyses impact of coronavirus on the global mining industry.
Since the beginning of 2020, there was a sharp increase in the world gold prices, as the COVID-19 began to disrupt activities across China. While the prices of other commodities, including lead, nickel, zinc, aluminium, platinum and palladium also rose, the price of coal continued to decline. On the other hand, production by the leading miners was generally lower for the major commodities in Q2 2020, except for iron ore, where Rio Tinto, Vale and BHP all delivered growth of over 5% relative to Q2 2019.
The global production of iron ore is expected to decline by only 1.2% in 2020 to 2,230.8Mt. This compares with a predicted decline of 1.7% for copper. Gold production is expected to decline by 1.7% in 2020. Operations at several gold mines were temporarily suspended due to the virus, including Barrick’s Veladero, Pueblo Viejo and Porgera mines and Newmont’s Cerro Negro, Yanacocha, Eleonore, Penasquito and Musselwhite.
Company production highlights for Q2 2020
Analyse project developments in the mining industry
Compare number of development projects in the mining industry by country, commodity and company
Identify the major projects that advanced in the most recent quarter
Track latest mining industry developments
Geographies covered include – Asia-Pacific, Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Oceania and Former Soviet Union.
Analyse impact of coronavirus on the global mining industry
Assess trends in project momentum
Analyse forecasted production trends for core commodities and mining ROM production
Understand trends with 2020 capex guidance for leading miners
Track latest company developments
Comprehensive evaluation of the impact of coronavirus on the global mining industry
Commodity Trends
Project Advancements
Development Projects Update
Capital Expenditure
Market Developments
Digitization of Mines
Contact
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/apylf5
