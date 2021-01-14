18:13 | 14.01.2021

Mining Industry Quarterly Review, Q3 2020: Tracking Commodity Prices, Production and Projects – Some 61 Mineral Projects Advanced in Q3 2020 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Mining Industry Quarterly Review, Q3 2020 – Tracking Commodity Prices, Production and Projects” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. “Mining Industry Quarterly Review, Q3 2020 – Tracking Commodity Prices, Production and Projects” report provides a quarterly mining industry update, assessing the latest commodity trends by tracking commodity prices and global and company production for coal, iron ore, gold and copper. Analysis is provided on project momentum, based on projects that commenced operations and advanced in Q3 2020. In addition, the report also provides detailed analysis of development projects in the mining industry, segregated by country, commodity, and company and 2020 development capital expenditure for leading miners. The report also analyses impact of coronavirus on the global mining industry. In Q3 2020, whilst prices of most key commodities increased, Australian thermal coal prices continued to decline, amidst energy transition toward natural gas and renewables in electricity generation. The Australian coal prices reached US$58.4/t by the end of October 2020, whereas South African coal prices stabilized and reached US$61/t. In contrast, the prices of precious metals (gold, silver and platinum) rose, with gold achieving an all-time high in early August. Prices of base metals (copper, lead, nickel and zinc), continued to recover in Q3, amidst supply concerns and higher demand from China. On the other hand, the development projects momentum dropped from 2.6% in Q2 2020 to 2.3% in Q3 2020, a third consecutive fall, mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak, which has led to widespread lockdowns, disrupted global supply chains and damaged overall investment sentiment. Some 61 mineral projects advanced in Q3 2020, down from 70 that advanced during Q2 2020 and 76 during Q1 2020. Over 61% of this development was observed in Canada, Australia, the US, Chile, and South Africa combined.

Scope

Analyse mineral commodity trends at a global level Company production highlights for Q3 2020 Analyse project developments in the mining industry Compare number of development projects in the mining industry by country, commodity and company Identify the major projects that advanced in the most recent quarter Track latest mining industry developments Geographies covered include – Asia-Pacific, Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Oceania and Former Soviet Union. Analyse impact of coronavirus on the global mining industry

Reasons to Buy

Comprehensive evaluation of all development projects by commodity, country and company Assess trends in project momentum Analyse forecasted production trends for core commodities and mining ROM production Understand trends with 2020 capex guidance for leading miners Track latest company developments Comprehensive evaluation of the impact of coronavirus on the global mining industry

Key Topics Covered:

Overview Commodity Trends Project Advancements Development Projects Update Capital Expenditure Market Developments Digitization of Mines Contact For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rpsptk

