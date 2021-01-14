|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
18:13 | 14.01.2021
Mining Industry Quarterly Review, Q3 2020: Tracking Commodity Prices, Production and Projects – Some 61 Mineral Projects Advanced in Q3 2020 – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Mining Industry Quarterly Review, Q3 2020 – Tracking Commodity Prices, Production and Projects” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
“Mining Industry Quarterly Review, Q3 2020 – Tracking Commodity Prices, Production and Projects” report provides a quarterly mining industry update, assessing the latest commodity trends by tracking commodity prices and global and company production for coal, iron ore, gold and copper. Analysis is provided on project momentum, based on projects that commenced operations and advanced in Q3 2020. In addition, the report also provides detailed analysis of development projects in the mining industry, segregated by country, commodity, and company and 2020 development capital expenditure for leading miners. The report also analyses impact of coronavirus on the global mining industry.
In Q3 2020, whilst prices of most key commodities increased, Australian thermal coal prices continued to decline, amidst energy transition toward natural gas and renewables in electricity generation. The Australian coal prices reached US$58.4/t by the end of October 2020, whereas South African coal prices stabilized and reached US$61/t. In contrast, the prices of precious metals (gold, silver and platinum) rose, with gold achieving an all-time high in early August. Prices of base metals (copper, lead, nickel and zinc), continued to recover in Q3, amidst supply concerns and higher demand from China.
On the other hand, the development projects momentum dropped from 2.6% in Q2 2020 to 2.3% in Q3 2020, a third consecutive fall, mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak, which has led to widespread lockdowns, disrupted global supply chains and damaged overall investment sentiment. Some 61 mineral projects advanced in Q3 2020, down from 70 that advanced during Q2 2020 and 76 during Q1 2020. Over 61% of this development was observed in Canada, Australia, the US, Chile, and South Africa combined.
Company production highlights for Q3 2020
Analyse project developments in the mining industry
Compare number of development projects in the mining industry by country, commodity and company
Identify the major projects that advanced in the most recent quarter
Track latest mining industry developments
Geographies covered include – Asia-Pacific, Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Oceania and Former Soviet Union.
Analyse impact of coronavirus on the global mining industry
Assess trends in project momentum
Analyse forecasted production trends for core commodities and mining ROM production
Understand trends with 2020 capex guidance for leading miners
Track latest company developments
Comprehensive evaluation of the impact of coronavirus on the global mining industry
Commodity Trends
Project Advancements
Development Projects Update
Capital Expenditure
Market Developments
Digitization of Mines
Contact
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rpsptk
