Missing the Ballpark? T-Mobile Brings MLB Stars to YOU with New ‘Beyond the Bases’ Video Series

Snag some peanuts and Cracker Jacks and get ready! T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced Beyond the Bases, a brand-new video series with the biggest names in baseball sitting down for in-depth interviews with Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks. In the first episode, Rooks will be joined by All-Star first baseman and 2019 T-Mobile Home Run Derby Champion Pete Alonso, airing Tuesday, September 15 at 12 p.m. PT on T-MobileBeyondtheBases.com and available on demand afterwards. Upcoming guests include Didi Gregorious, Dansby Swanson, Luke Voit and other stars, every week through Tuesday, November 10. And when fans tune in, they’ll have a chance to win a trip to MLB All-Star week next year, with VIP access!

“This season is unlike any other, and we know how much fans are missing cheering on their favorite players at the ballpark, so we’re bringing their favorite players to them … virtually!” said Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile. “We started this season with free MLB.TV for T-Mobile and legacy Sprint customers, and now with Beyond the Bases, we’ll bring even more baseball to the fans — ALL the fans — because everyone deserves to enjoy this sport, ballpark or no ballpark.” Each episode of Beyond the Bases brings fans closer to their favorite baseball stars, serving players’ personal stories, little-known facts on their outside passions and personal interests. And, it’s for a great cause — players will take on a series of trivia questions to raise up to $10,000 in donations per episode from the Un-carrier for the T-Mobile Little League® Call-Up Grant Program, which helps cover Little League Baseball and Softball registration fees for kids in need around the country. Little Leaguers® will also join in on the fun and get the chance to ask their own questions to the MLB players each week! “A major sports fan myself, I’m thrilled to team up with T-Mobile and give fans the chance to connect with their favorite MLB players,” said Taylor Rooks. “We’re going to have a blast — and raise some big bucks for the future Little Leaguers of America while we’re at it!” Fans can head to T-MobileBeyondtheBases.com today to sign up to get notified about upcoming episodes and be entered to win a FREE trip to MLB All-Star Week in Atlanta, GA next year — including VIP access to all the cannot-miss events, like the T-Mobile Home Run Derby and All-Star Game, All-Star Sunday including the All-Star Legends and Celebrity Softball Game, plus so much more. Be sure to follow @TMobile on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for updates on Beyond the Bases. Visit T-MobileBeyondtheBases.com to catch the episodes starting Tuesday — even after they’ve already aired. For more information on T-Mobile’s partnership with Major League Baseball, visit T-Mobile.com/MLB. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. The T-Mobile MLB Beyond the Bases Sweepstakes begins 9/10/20 at 12:01am PT and ends 11/17/20 at 11:59pm PT. Open to legal U.S. residents in the 50 U.S., D.C. or PR who are 18+ and age of majority. See Official Rules for full details at http://bit.ly/T-MBTB. Void where prohibited. About T-Mobile US, Inc. T-Mobile U.S. Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: http://www.t-mobile.com.

