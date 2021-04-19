|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
16:35 | 16.12.2021
Missouri American Water Announces Enhanced Online Customer Portal: MyWater
Missouri American Water has debuted its updated online customer portal, MyWater, allowing customers to quickly view usage and bill details, review local service alerts, sign-up for payment assistance and more.
The new interface and self-service features will improve customer experience for both customers and Missouri American Water’s customer service team.
“We listened to our customers and created an enhanced self-service customer portal, MyWater, to offer 24/7 access to do business with us from the ease of their home,” said Missouri American Water President Rich Svindland. “The improvements will also support our Customer Care Agents by automating state-specific rules and guides that allow our representatives to focus more on the customers we serve.”
With the click of a button, customers can check their enrollment status and sign up for paperless billing and autopay. Customers can also sign up for financial assistance programs online through MyWater instead of calling the water utility’s customer service center. Financial assistance options include budget billing, installment plans, a one-time extension, and medical hardship.
Customers are encouraged to check out the new and improved customer service portal by visiting: https://login.amwater.com/
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2021 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer