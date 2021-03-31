21:40 | 31.03.2021

Missouri American Water Invests $1.9 million in Maryland Heights Pipe Replacement Project along McKelvey Road

Missouri American Water is replacing several thousand feet of aging water main along McKelvey Road. This project is part of the utility’s multimillion-dollar initiative to replace water infrastructure that has reached the end of its useful life in communities across the state. “We are committed to supporting the growth of St. Louis County through investments in our water system to meet the needs of current and future generations,” said Missouri American Water President Debbie Dewey. “The improvements along McKelvey Road will enhance water flow and supply for Maryland Heights residents.” The work is expected to take place from March until September. Traffic will be impacted between Creve Coeur Mill Road and Smoke Valley Court in the following phases: Phase one: Crews will begin work on McKelvey Rd. starting at Jane Ct. heading south for 4-5 weeks. Phase two: Crews will work on McKelvey Rd. from Glenridge Dr. to Jonesdale Ct. for 3-4 weeks. Phase three: Crews will work on McKelvey Rd. at Jane Ct. heading north to Dunhill Dr. for 5-6 weeks. Phase four: Crews will work on McKelvey Rd. from Dunhill Dr. to Chatham Dr. for 4-5 weeks. To help protect our employees and contractors, Missouri American Water is asking customers to follow CDC social distancing guidelines and refrain from approaching workers in the field. Customer are encouraged to visit www.missouriamwater.com or call Customer Service at (866) 430-0820, if they have questions about the construction project. Work on this project generally will take place from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. During construction, customers might experience temporary water service interruptions, discolored water and/or lower-than-normal water pressure. Once a main is replaced, contractors for Missouri American Water will construct temporary road patches to allow traffic flow. Permanent road repair, as well as restoration of any other yard and property damage caused by the work, will begin within 90 days of the main’s replacement. This allows for the ground to properly settle so that restoration work is successful. More information about restoration can be found on the Missouri American Water website.

Missouri American Water

Missouri American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 1.5 million people. For more, visit missouriamwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

American Water

With a history dating to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,800 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to more than 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210331005920/en/