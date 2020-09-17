|
MIT AgeLab’s OMEGA Program and Five Star Senior Living Award $5,000 Scholarships to Five High School Students for Work with Older Adults
The MIT AgeLab presented the fifth annual OMEGA scholarship awards to five accomplished young adults on Aug. 28. The OMEGA scholarships recognize young people who are leading efforts in their schools and communities to foster intergenerational connections. This year, through the generous sponsorship of Five Star Senior Living, the number of $5,000 scholarships awarded reached beyond New England and increased from one to five. The 2020 OMEGA scholarship winners are:
Andrew Barry and Finn Harrington, Noble and Greenough School, Dedham, Massachusetts
Benjamin Burns, Winchester High School, Winchester, Massachusetts
Olivier Mastey, The Leffell School, Hartsdale, New York
Russell Yang, The Harker School, San Jose, California
The five winners are founders and/or leaders of programs or nonprofit organizations that leverage the experience and wisdom of older adults while also meeting their needs and providing social connections across generations. The students were able to rapidly innovate within their initiatives to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic that began in the spring of 2020.
Burns started his initiative in March 2020 in direct response to the COVID-19 pandemic. GenLynk is an organization dedicated to bridging the intergenerational communication gap by connecting senior citizens with community volunteers through modern forms of communication. GenLynk is currently recruiting interested participants and volunteers in the Boston area.
Mastey supported an intergenerational chess program offered through DOROT. Participants meet weekly to play chess, engage in conversation and storytelling, and create meaningful connections. When it became clear that COVID-19 would render onsite chess play impossible, Mastey took the program virtual, coordinating the transition to online chess play and providing technical assistance to participants.
Yang founded Engage STEM, a student-run 501(c)(3) nonprofit whose mission is “to provide and promote accessible STEM education.” Engage STEM leads several initiatives for high school students, including Tech Literacy for Seniors, which establishes student-run chapters in senior and community centers worldwide to offer technology education to older adults. Although its in-person events are temporarily suspended, Yang and Tech Literacy for Seniors continue offering student-run, virtual technology training and workshops to older adults around the world.
The OMEGA awards were presented virtually on Aug. 28 by the MIT AgeLab and Five Star Senior Living. Virtual participants included recipients’ families, mentors, teachers and older adults who participated in their initiatives; Zehra Abid-Wood, Five Star Senior Living vice president of corporate development and strategic implementation, and other Five Star staff members; Director of the MIT AgeLab Dr. Joseph Coughlin and AgeLab researchers; and leaders of community organizations serving older adults that collaborated in the recipients’ projects.
Each OMEGA scholarship winner received $5,000 toward their college tuition and an additional $1,000 for their school or community partner to continue its outstanding intergenerational efforts.
