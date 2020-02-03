|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
5:25 | 03.02.2020
Mitsubishi Electric Announces Consolidated Financial Results for the First 9 Months and Third Quarter of Fiscal 2020
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today its consolidated financial results for the first 9 months and third quarter, ended December 31, 2019, of the current fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 (fiscal 2020).
The full document on Mitsubishi Electric’s financial results can be viewed at the following link:
3,250.1
billion yen
(Substantially unchanged from the same period last year)
Operating profit:
182.2
billion yen
(10% decrease from the same period last year)
Profit before income taxes:
198.7
billion yen
(10% decrease from the same period last year)
Net profit attributable to
159.7
billion yen
(1% increase from the same period last year)
The economy in the first 9 months of fiscal 2020, from April through December 2019, saw a slower growth in China, with the corporate sector experiencing a slowdown in exports and capital expenditures for fixed assets. In the U.S., the economy continued to grow due primarily to buoyant personal consumption, but the corporate sector slowed down mainly in capital expenditures. In addition, the economic recovery became slower in Japan and Europe, with Japan seeing a decrease in production and exports, and Europe experiencing a fall in production.
Under these circumstances, revenue for the first 9 months of fiscal 2020 remained substantially unchanged compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year, recording 3,250.1 billion yen. This was due primarily to increased revenue in the Energy and Electric Systems, Information and Communication Systems, Electronic Devices and Home Appliances segments, and decreased revenue in the Industrial Automation Systems segment and other factors.
Operating profit decreased by 10% compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year to 182.2 billion yen mainly due to decreased profit in the Industrial Automation Systems segment. Meanwhile, the increase in other profit (loss) within operating profit was due primarily to income from sale of land.
Profit before income taxes decreased by 10% compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year to 198.7 billion yen.
Net profit attributable to Mitsubishi Electric Corporation stockholders increased by 1% compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year to 159.7 billion yen due to a decrease in income taxes resulting from the reorganization of its affiliated company outside Japan, despite a decrease in profit before income taxes.
1,067.6
billion yen
(2% decrease from the same period last year)
Operating profit:
68.0
billion yen
(10% decrease from the same period last year)
Profit before income taxes:
74.7
billion yen
(7% decrease from the same period last year)
Net profit attributable to
68.4
billion yen
(21% increase from the same period last year)
Revenue for this quarter, from October through December 2019, was 1,067.6 billion yen, a 2% decrease from the same period of the previous fiscal year, due to decreased revenue in the Industrial Automation Systems segment and other factors.
Operating profit was 68.0 billion yen, a 10% decrease from the same period of the previous fiscal year, with decreased profits mainly in the Industrial Automation Systems and Home Appliances segments. Meanwhile, the increase in other profit (loss) within operating profit was mainly due to income from sale of land.
Profit before income taxes decreased by 7% compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year to 74.7 billion yen.
Net profit attributable to Mitsubishi Electric Corporation stockholders increased by 21% compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year to 68.4 billion yen due to a decrease in income taxes resulting from the reorganization of its affiliated company outside Japan, despite a decrease in profit before income taxes.
4,500.0
billion yen
(Substantially unchanged from fiscal 2019)
Operating profit
260.0
billion yen
(10% decrease from fiscal 2019)
Profit before income taxes
275.0
billion yen
(13% decrease from fiscal 2019)
Net profit attributable to
210.0
billion yen
(7% decrease from fiscal 2019)
