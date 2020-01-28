|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
3:10 | 29.01.2020
Mitsubishi Electric Develops New Compact and Highly Efficient EV Power Conditioner Technology
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that it has developed new miniaturization and energy-efficient technologies for electric vehicle (EV) power conditioners, which will greatly facilitate the domestic use of the electricity stored in EV batteries. The use of these technologies in the creation of a prototype power conditioner allowed its size to be reduced to approximately one half that of comparable existing models* while achieving approximately 30 percent less power loss.** Their compact design will enable the conditioners to be installed in confined spaces such as domestic garages, facilitating their deployment in typical home environments.
The newly developed technology facilitates the domestic consumption of surplus electricity generated by residential photovoltaic (PV) systems as well as offering homes a stable power supply in the event of a blackout. Going forward, Mitsubishi Electric plans to mass-produce small high-efficiency power conditioners for EVs, thereby contributing to the realization of a low-carbon society through the increased use of renewable energy.
