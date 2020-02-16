3:10 | 17.02.2020

Mitsubishi Electric to Support Coronavirus (COVID-19) Relief Efforts in China

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that the company will support relief activities in connection with the new coronavirus (COVID-19) in China by donating one million RMB (approximately 16 million yen) to the Red Cross Society in Hubei Province, China through its subsidiary Mitsubishi Electric (China) Co., Ltd. Mitsubishi Electric expresses its deepest sympathies to all those affected by this illness and extends its very sincerest wishes for everyone’s speedy recovery.

Mitsubishi Electric (China) Co., Ltd.

Location Rm No. 1507, Pacific Century Tower A, No.2A Workers Stadium North Road, Chaoyang District, Beijing 100027 P.R.C. Business Regional representative office providing investments and loans, consulting, and R&D support to regional offices

About Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

With nearly 100 years of experience in providing reliable, high-quality products, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) is a recognized world leader in the manufacture, marketing and sales of electrical and electronic equipment used in information processing and communications, space development and satellite communications, consumer electronics, industrial technology, energy, transportation and building equipment. Embracing the spirit of its corporate statement, Changes for the Better, and its environmental statement, Eco Changes, Mitsubishi Electric endeavors to be a global, leading green company, enriching society with technology. The company recorded a revenue of 4,519.9 billion yen (US$ 40.7 billion*) in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019. For more information visit:

www.MitsubishiElectric.com

*At an exchange rate of 111 yen to the US dollar, the rate given by the Tokyo Foreign Exchange Market on March 31, 2019

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200216005006/en/