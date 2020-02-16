|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
3:10 | 17.02.2020
Mitsubishi Electric to Support Coronavirus (COVID-19) Relief Efforts in China
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that the company will support relief activities in connection with the new coronavirus (COVID-19) in China by donating one million RMB (approximately 16 million yen) to the Red Cross Society in Hubei Province, China through its subsidiary Mitsubishi Electric (China) Co., Ltd.
Mitsubishi Electric expresses its deepest sympathies to all those affected by this illness and extends its very sincerest wishes for everyone’s speedy recovery.
Rm No. 1507, Pacific Century Tower A, No.2A Workers Stadium North Road, Chaoyang District, Beijing 100027 P.R.C.
Business
Regional representative office providing investments and loans, consulting, and R&D support to regional offices
