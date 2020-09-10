20:55 | 10.09.2020

Mitsubishi Power Helps Diversify and Decarbonize the Illinois Power Grid: Ships the First JAC Gas Turbine Manufactured in America to J-POWER USA’s Jackson Generation Project

Mitsubishi Power shipped the first JAC gas turbine manufactured in America to J-POWER USA Development Co. Ltd. (J-POWER USA) for its 1,200 megawatt (MW) Jackson Generation project in Elwood, Illinois. This project supports the state’s commitment to renewable energy by providing efficient, flexible generation that complements additional wind and solar energy and reduces Illinois’ dependence on coal-fired generation. The M501JAC gas turbine in transit to Illinois is the first of two that Mitsubishi Power’s Savannah Machinery Works is manufacturing for the project and will be the first M501JAC installed in North America.

The Jackson Generation project’s combined-cycle power plant will be dispatched into the PJM regional transmission organization. It will help modernize and diversify Illinois’ power grid while generating enough electricity to power 1.2 million homes. When the plant enters commercial service in 2022, it will be one of the world’s most fuel-efficient natural gas power plants, offering among the lowest carbon emissions of any combined-cycle plant. The project will produce 65 percent less carbon dioxide than a legacy coal-fired power plant. Because the plant is designed to enable more uptake of renewable power, the carbon reduction will be even greater when the plant is combined with renewables. The plant will be able to cycle quickly to meet fluctuating energy demands. It also will incorporate best available control technology to minimize emissions. The JAC gas turbine’s fuel flexibility — an integral part of Mitsubishi Power’s J-Series combustion system — will enable the plant to use locally available fuel with higher ethane content, significantly improving project economics. The fuel flexibility combined with high efficiency will ultimately reduce electricity cost for consumers. “J-POWER USA will proudly take delivery of the very first JAC gas turbines to be manufactured and installed in North America,” said Mark Condon, President and CEO of J-POWER USA. “J-POWER USA’s landmark Jackson Generation project will provide reliable, environmentally responsible electricity using proven technology from a global leader. Mitsubishi Power will meet our goals with gas turbines that are fast, flexible and fuel efficient.” Introduced nearly a decade ago, the J-Series gas turbines, which are Mitsubishi Power’s largest and most advanced, deliver an unmatched combination of 99.6 percent reliability and greater than 64 percent efficiency. The fleet has logged more than 1 million operating hours globally. The original steam-cooled M501J design was upgraded with an enhanced air-cooled configuration in 2015. Since then, the JAC has logged more than 20,000 operating hours and 1100 starts, and has been verified at Mitsubishi Power’s grid-connected T-Point 2 facility in Japan. Mitsubishi Power’s rigorous verification process ensures high reliability both during start-up and once the turbine enters commercial service. In July 2019 when Mitsubishi Power announced J-POWER USA’s order for two 1-on-1 M501JAC power trains, they were the 62nd and 63rd J-Series gas turbines ordered globally. Today, 81 J-Series gas turbines have been ordered in nine countries. Like its twin, the second turbine for J-POWER USA’s Jackson Generation plant is being manufactured at Mitsubishi Power’s Savannah Machinery Works. The world-class facility opened in 2010 and today manufactures key gas turbine parts, provides complete steam turbine services, and manufactures advanced fuel-efficient gas turbines. The facility employs more than 180 people. “Shipping the first M501JAC manufactured in America for the J-POWER USA project in America’s heartland is a significant milestone,” said Paul Browning, President and CEO of Mitsubishi Power Americas. “Our highly trained team of professionals in Savannah is yet another reason Mitsubishi Power is a world leader in the electric power sector. Not only will our turbines enable Jackson Generation to provide efficient, reliable and environmentally responsible electricity to consumers, but they also will help the plant support deployment of even more renewable energy resources. That is a Change in Power.”

Mitsubishi Power Americas, Inc. (Mitsubishi Power) headquartered in Lake Mary, Florida, employs more than 2,000 power generation, energy storage, and digital solutions experts and professionals. Our employees are focused on empowering customers to affordably and reliably combat climate change while also advancing human prosperity throughout North and South America. Mitsubishi Power’s power generation solutions include natural gas, steam, aero-derivative, geothermal, distributed renewable technologies, environmental controls, and services. Energy storage solutions include green hydrogen and battery energy storage systems. Mitsubishi Power also offers digital solutions that enable autonomous operations and maintenance of power assets. Mitsubishi Power is a part of Mitsubishi Power, Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI). Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, MHI is one of the world’s leading heavy machinery manufacturers with engineering and manufacturing businesses spanning energy, infrastructure, transport, aerospace and defense. For more information, visit the Mitsubishi Power Americas website and follow us on LinkedIn.

