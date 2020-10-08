16:17 | 08.10.2020

MN REjournal Names Daniel Parks Engineer of the Year

2020 has been an award-winning year for Westwood Professional Services, Inc. (Westwood) and its people. Daniel Parks, PE, Westwood’s Minneapolis-based senior project manager, was selected by the Minnesota Real Estate Journal for its prestigious Engineer of the Year award.

Parks has managed notable commercial and residential development projects throughout the Twin Cities area for over 30 years. He is recognized by his clients for having a thorough understanding of their land development needs and assembling strong technical teams to deliver high-quality designs and services. Parks says of the award, “I am grateful to be recognized with this award. During my career, I have had the good favor of working with quality clients and the many opportunities they have brought us. The Westwood staff also need to be recognized for their help in executing these outstanding projects for our clients and community.” Parks is an active member of Westwood’s Corporate Giving Back Committee, Minnesota NAIOP, and has served in various roles with the Minnesota Shopping Center Association (MSCA). The Annual Minnesota Real Estate Journal Real Estate Awards showcase Minnesota’s top real estate achievements and development projects.

About Westwood Professional Services, Inc. (Westwood)

Westwood is a multi-disciplined national surveying and engineering services provider for private development, public infrastructure, wind energy, solar energy, energy storage, and electric transmission projects. Westwood was established in 1972 in Minneapolis, Minnesota and has grown to serve clients across the nation from multiple US offices. View more Westwood facts.

Awards

In 2020, Westwood placed #4 and #9 respectively on Zweig Group’s national Hot Firms’ and Best Firms to Work For Lists. Westwood also ranked consistently higher three years in a row on the Engineering News Record (ENR) List as a leading design firm in the country. The firm consistently ranks on industry top 25 lists and receives recognition for its involvement on award-winning projects nationwide.

