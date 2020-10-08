|
16:17 | 08.10.2020
MN REjournal Names Daniel Parks Engineer of the Year
2020 has been an award-winning year for Westwood Professional Services, Inc. (Westwood) and its people. Daniel Parks, PE, Westwood’s Minneapolis-based senior project manager, was selected by the Minnesota Real Estate Journal for its prestigious Engineer of the Year award.
Parks says of the award, “I am grateful to be recognized with this award. During my career, I have had the good favor of working with quality clients and the many opportunities they have brought us. The Westwood staff also need to be recognized for their help in executing these outstanding projects for our clients and community.”
Parks is an active member of Westwood’s Corporate Giving Back Committee, Minnesota NAIOP, and has served in various roles with the Minnesota Shopping Center Association (MSCA).
The Annual Minnesota Real Estate Journal Real Estate Awards showcase Minnesota’s top real estate achievements and development projects.
