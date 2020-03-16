0:00 | 17.03.2020



MNF Group Ltd (ASX:MNF) Dividend Reinvestment Plan Price and Participation



The Board of MNF Group Limited (ASX:MNF) (FRA:M2S) is pleased to advise that the subscription price for the Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) applicable to the 2020 interim dividend is $3.05 per share.

This Subscription price represents a 5.06% discount to the 5 day Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) ending on 16 March 2020.

The company received subscriptions for 7.9M shares from 722 shareholders. This represents participation from 9.4% of the company’s issued capital and 17.2% of the shareholder base.

The Board wishes to thank all those who have elected to participate in the MNF Group Limited DRP.

About MNF Group Ltd:

MNF Group Limited (ASX:MNF) is one of Asia-Pacific’s fastest growing technology companies. Listed on the ASX since 2006, it is now capitalised at around $350M, and twice winner of the Forbes Asia-Pacific “Best under a Billion” award. Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, the company has over 500 people located across Asia-Pacific, Europe and North America. MNF develops and operates a global communications network and software suite enabling some of the world’s leading innovators to deliver new-generation communications solutions.

As the world moves to IP, MNF Group is building the brands, services, network and technology to lead the way.

For further information about MNF Group Limited please visit: http://mnfgroup.limited/

Contact:

Miki Kando

Executive Assistant to CEO / CTO

T: +61 2 8008 8231

E: miki.kando@mnfgroup.limited

