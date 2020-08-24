0:00 | 25.08.2020



MNF Group Ltd (ASX:MNF) Financial Report FY2020



In the financial year the MNF Group (ASX:MNF) (FRA:M2S) derived recurring and variable revenue from the sale of its software and services in Australia, New Zealand and internationally.

Wholesale

The Wholesale business unit provides voice and communications capabilities including phone numbers, voice carriage services and telco cloud services.

Domestic Wholesale customers are predominantly Retail Service Providers (RSPs), Managed Services Providers (MSPs) and IT companies in Australia or New Zealand. Domestic Wholesale services are typically sold through subsidiary brands Symbio Networks, iBoss and Telcoinabox.

Global Wholesale customers are predominantly international UCaaS, CPaaS and CCaaS vendors, software and app developers and global telecom providers. Global Wholesale services are typically sold through Symbio Networks and TNZI.

Direct

The Direct business unit provides mobile, conferencing and collaboration services directly to residential, small business, enterprise and Government customers, predominantly in Australia.

Enterprise and Government customers are served through the MNF Enterprise brand in Australia and Supernet in Singapore. Small business customers are served by Connexus and Express Virtual Meetings, while residential customers are served by Pennytel and MyNetFone.

Operating Result

Excluding costs associated with acquisitions, earnings before net interest, tax expense, depreciation and amortisation expense (EBITDA) increased by 40.5% to $38.2m, with net profit after tax (NPAT) increasing by 20.2%* to $11.9m, compared to the prior year.

The total dividend for the full year is 6.1 cents per share (fully franked), with the Company declaring a final dividend of 3.6 cents per share for the second half of the 2020 financial year. The full year dividend payments represent 41% of the 2020 full year EPS.

About MNF Group Ltd:

MNF Group Limited (ASX:MNF) is one of Asia-Pacific’s fastest growing technology companies. Listed on the ASX since 2006, it is now capitalised at around $350M, and twice winner of the Forbes Asia-Pacific “Best under a Billion” award. Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, the company has over 500 people located across Asia-Pacific, Europe and North America. MNF develops and operates a global communications network and software suite enabling some of the world’s leading innovators to deliver new-generation communications solutions.

As the world moves to IP, MNF Group is building the brands, services, network and technology to lead the way.

For further information about MNF Group Limited please visit: http://mnfgroup.limited/

