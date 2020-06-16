0:00 | 10.06.2020



MNF Group Ltd (ASX:MNF) Virtual Investor Event Invitation



MNF Group Limited (ASX:MNF) (FRA:M2S) will hold a one-hour virtual investor event on Tuesday 16 June 2020 where CEO Rene Sugo and members of the MNF executive team will discuss the telecommunications and collaboration landscape together with three of its customers.

Details

Tuesday 16 June 2020

2:00pm – 3:00pm

If you would like to register for the event, please visit the Investor tab on MNF website:

https://mnfgroup.limited/investors

The event will have a short introduction from MNF followed by a panel session with customers and conclude with an opportunity for participants to ask questions.

Shareholders will be able to watch the event live via the webcast and a replay will be available on the MNF Investor website:

https://mnfgroup.limited/investors

About MNF Group Ltd:

MNF Group Limited (ASX:MNF) is one of Asia-Pacific’s fastest growing technology companies. Listed on the ASX since 2006, it is now capitalised at around $350M, and twice winner of the Forbes Asia-Pacific “Best under a Billion” award. Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, the company has over 500 people located across Asia-Pacific, Europe and North America. MNF develops and operates a global communications network and software suite enabling some of the world’s leading innovators to deliver new-generation communications solutions.

As the world moves to IP, MNF Group is building the brands, services, network and technology to lead the way.

For further information about MNF Group Limited please visit: http://mnfgroup.limited/

Contact:

Rene Sugo

CEO and Executive Director

+612 8008 8000

investor@mnfgroup.limited

Media contact:

Amy Piek, Cannings

+61 447 617676

apiek@canningscomms.com.au

Source:

MNF Group Ltd

Copyright (C) 2020 ABN Newswire. All rights reserved.