ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
20:45 | 05.08.2020
Mobile Offshore Drilling Unit (MODU) Market 2019-2023 | Increase in Offshore Oil And Gas Drilling Activities to Boost Growth | Technavio
Technavio has been monitoring the mobile offshore drilling unit (MODU) market and it is poised to grow by USD 4.92 bn during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
An increase in offshore oil and gas drilling activities has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Type
Drillship
Jack-up
Semi-submersible
Geographic Landscape
APAC
Europe
MEA
North America
South America
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR31892Mobile Offshore Drilling Unit (MODU) Market 2019-2023 : Scope
Mobile Offshore Drilling Unit (MODU) Market size
Mobile Offshore Drilling Unit (MODU) Market trends
Mobile Offshore Drilling Unit (MODU) Market industry analysis
This study identifies technical advances as one of the prime reasons driving the mobile offshore drilling unit (MODU) market growth during the next few years.
Detailed information on factors that will assist mobile offshore drilling unit (MODU) market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the mobile offshore drilling unit (MODU) market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the mobile offshore drilling unit (MODU) market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of mobile offshore drilling unit (MODU) market vendors
2.2 Preface
2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
Market characteristics
Market segmentation analysis
Market sizing 2018
Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by type
Drillship – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Jack-up – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Semi-submersible – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Market opportunity by type
Geographic comparison
MEA – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
South America – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
APAC – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
North America – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Europe – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Key leading countries
Market opportunity
Market challenges
Declining costs of offshore projects
Increasing efficiency of oil and gas E&P activities using Big Data analytics
Landscape disruption
Competitive scenario
Vendor classification
Market positioning of vendors
Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.
Nabors Industries Ltd.
Noble Corp. Plc
Samsung Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.
Transocean Ltd.
List of abbreviations
Definition of market positioning of vendors
