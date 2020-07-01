|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
23:45 | 01.07.2020
MOCVD Market 2020-2024 | Increasing Focus on Renewable Energy to Boost Growth | Technavio
Technavio has been monitoring the MOCVD market and it is poised to grow by USD 84.93 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Increasing focus on renewable energy has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
End-user
Optoelectronics
Power Electronics
Others
Geographic Landscape
APAC
North America
Europe
South America
MEA
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43690MOCVD Market 2020-2024: Scope
MOCVD Market Size
MOCVD Market Trends
MOCVD Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the entrance of multiple suppliers of SiC wafers as one of the prime reasons driving the MOCVD market growth during the next few years.
Detailed information on factors that will assist MOCVD market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the MOCVD market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the MOCVD market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of MOCVD market vendors
Value chain analysis
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by End-user
Optoelectronics – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Power electronics – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Others – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by End-user
Geographic comparison
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Landscape disruption
Market positioning of vendors
Advanced Micro-Fabrication Equipment Inc.
Agnitron Technology Inc.
AIXTRON AG
Alliance MOCVD LLC
CVD Equipment Corp.
JUSUNG ENGINEERING Co. Ltd.
NuFlare Technology Inc.
Samco Inc.
Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corp.
Veeco Instruments Inc.
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
