Molina Healthcare of New York Helps Area Nonprofits Replenish Resources and Services

To assist individuals and families affected by the coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, Molina Healthcare of New York (“Molina”) is donating over $38,000 to community-based organizations that are providing support and essentials during this time of need. “Molina is grateful to join forces with our community partners on the front lines every day as we collectively continue helping people in need,” said Colleen Schmidt, plan president of Molina Healthcare of New York. “More than ever, it is important for our communities to come together and support the most vulnerable individuals and families however we can. We are thankful to everyone working tirelessly to provide our communities with needed food, educational resources, and relief during this pandemic.” Molina is providing donations to local organizations, including:

Binghamton Salvation Army will use the donation to serve approximately 300 meals daily to at-risk children, struggling families, and individuals.

Catholic Charities of Broome will put Molina’s donation toward supporting their Disaster Case Management services through parish-staffed relief centers.

Food Bank of Central NY will use Molina’s grant to provide thousands of meals.

Guthrie Hospital will provide lunches for frontline staff in its emergency room.

In My Father’s Kitchen will support homeless individuals by deploying volunteer medical staff to offer COVID-19 testing.

New America Forum (NAF) will assist communities in navigating the COVID-19 pandemic in a sensitive multicultural approach.

Refugee and Immigrant Self-Empowerment (RISE) will purchase 30 Chrome Books for children to continue distance learning.

St Joseph’s Hospital will provide 200 care packages to nurses throughout the state.

United Way of Cortland will support weekly food deliveries to The Salvation Army, churches, and food pantries. For members seeking information about COVID-19 risk factors, Molina offers its Coronavirus Chatbot, an enhanced digital tool available on the Molina website, member portal, and mobile app. Additionally, Molina has waived all member COVID-19-related testing and treatment costs and is providing education to its members around telehealth services, free home delivery of prescriptions through any CVS Pharmacy, and evaluating social determinants of health needs and offering appropriate assistance.

About Molina Healthcare of New York:

Since 2016, Molina Healthcare of New York has been providing government-funded, quality health care to low-income individuals. The Company serves members through Medicaid, Child Health Plus (CHP), Health & Recovery Plan (HARP) and the Essential Plan. Visit MolinaHealthcare.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

