14:00 | 27.04.2020
Molina Healthcare of New York Helps Area Nonprofits Replenish Resources and Services
To assist individuals and families affected by the coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, Molina Healthcare of New York (“Molina”) is donating over $38,000 to community-based organizations that are providing support and essentials during this time of need.
“Molina is grateful to join forces with our community partners on the front lines every day as we collectively continue helping people in need,” said Colleen Schmidt, plan president of Molina Healthcare of New York. “More than ever, it is important for our communities to come together and support the most vulnerable individuals and families however we can. We are thankful to everyone working tirelessly to provide our communities with needed food, educational resources, and relief during this pandemic.”
Molina is providing donations to local organizations, including:
For members seeking information about COVID-19 risk factors, Molina offers its Coronavirus Chatbot, an enhanced digital tool available on the Molina website, member portal, and mobile app. Additionally, Molina has waived all member COVID-19-related testing and treatment costs and is providing education to its members around telehealth services, free home delivery of prescriptions through any CVS Pharmacy, and evaluating social determinants of health needs and offering appropriate assistance.
