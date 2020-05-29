23:27 | 29.05.2020

Molina Healthcare Reaffirms its Commitment to Kentucky

Molina Healthcare is excited to reaffirm its commitment to the Commonwealth of Kentucky and to the city of Louisville with today’s announcement of its upcoming participation in Kentucky’s Medicaid managed care program. “Our team at Molina is ready to begin serving the Commonwealth of Kentucky,” said Molina’s president and chief executive officer, Joe Zubretsky. “In the midst of these difficult times, we stand ready to perform and follow through fully with our commitments to Kentucky and the Louisville community. Our relationship with the Commonwealth will bring needed jobs, pump resources into the community, and most importantly help Kentuckians access the services they need to be healthy.” Molina’s planned investments are expected to bring over 1,100 jobs to Kentucky. The establishment in west Louisville of Molina’s Kentucky headquarters, along with a regional operations center, will provide employment opportunities for the citizens of Kentucky and stimulate local development in the city of Louisville. Mr. Zubretsky continued, “We bring to the Commonwealth our Company’s mission of improving the health and well-being of all of our members, and look forward to working with the Beshear Administration to fulfill that commitment.” Molina will be investing additional capital in the community by setting up the Molina Community Innovation Fund, which will provide $2.5 million over four years to address the needs of Kentucky’s Medicaid populations. This investment will build upon the contributions Molina has already made to community organizations in the state, including the Louisville Urban League, Home of the Innocents, Family Scholar House, Dare to Care, Boys and Girls Club, and others.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 company, provides managed healthcare services under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. Through its locally operated health plans, Molina Healthcare served approximately 3.4 million members as of March 31, 2020. For more information about Molina Healthcare, please visit molinahealthcare.com.

