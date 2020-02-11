23:47 | 11.02.2020

Molpus Announces Advancements in Its Executive Team

The Molpus Woodlands Group, LLC (Molpus), a timberland investment management organization headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi, is pleased to announce today two promotions and a new addition within its executive team.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200211006091/en/Pictured from left to right: Terrell Winstead, Tyler Rosamond, and Wendy Mullins. (Photo: Business Wire)

Terrell Winstead has assumed the position of Executive Vice President. In this role, Terrell will continue to have broad-based responsibilities throughout Molpus. He will work with Molpus’s President, Bob Lyle, in the overall strategic leadership of Molpus, in particular the oversight and management of client investments and assurance that company policies and procedures are followed by each department. Terrell has worked with Molpus for more than thirty-two years, serving as CFO for twenty-nine of those years. Throughout his career at Molpus, Terrell has proven to be a thought-leader in the timberland investment management (TIMO) industry and has built strong relationships within the U.S. forestland industry. We believe that Terrell’s deep knowledge of our company and relationships throughout our industry will be invaluable in his transition to his new role. Tyler Rosamond is being promoted to Chief Financial Officer. Tyler will be responsible for financial analysis, reporting, and projections of client investments, as well as internal company financials. He will also oversee the Molpus accounting and financial teams and the Human Resources staff. Tyler joined Molpus in 2012 and has served as a Deputy Chief Financial Officer. Prior to joining Molpus, Tyler worked in the tax department of a regional public accounting firm with a focus on real estate and in the accounting division of a publicly traded agriculture company. Wendy Mullins has been hired for the position of General Counsel. Wendy will provide legal advice to the company’s executive leadership on strategic initiatives and matters of corporate governance, as well as guidance to management across the company’s multiple business divisions. She will also oversee the company’s internal legal team, which is primarily responsible for supporting the day-to-day timber management operations. Prior to joining Molpus, Wendy was a corporate and transactional lawyer in a national law firm and has previously served as General Counsel for a subsidiary of a publicly traded company. “Respected throughout the industry, Terrell Winstead was one of the key employees working alongside Dick Molpus in executing Dick’s vision of the Molpus Woodlands Group’s development into a vertically integrated timberland management organization,” said Bob Lyle, President of Molpus. “Further, Terrell was one of our industry’s leaders in developing the economic modeling of acquisitions of timberland investments. Terrell is invaluable to Molpus and our clients, and he has a clear vision for our future. Additionally, Tyler Rosamond has the skills and experience to excel in the role of CFO, skills honed through his prior work experience and progression through key company roles. Wendy Mullins is a welcome addition as our General Counsel, and her experience as a corporate lawyer with both large firm and in-house experience will blend well with where we are today and our projected paths of growth.” Molpus currently manages approximately 1.8 million acres of timberland investments in seventeen states.

About Molpus

The Molpus Woodlands Group, LLC (Molpus), acquires, manages, and sells timberland as an investment vehicle for pension funds, college endowments, foundations, insurance companies, and high-net-worth individual investors. Molpus currently manages approximately 1.8 million acres of timberland investments in seventeen states. Molpus incorporates environmental, social, and governance (ESG) policies and practices into investment analysis and decision-making. Molpus believes its strong ESG performance has positive implications for the environment and the future of Molpus. Molpus was founded in 1996 as a timber investment management organization (TIMO) and has a company legacy dating back to 1905. Molpus is one of the oldest timber-related companies in the United States.

