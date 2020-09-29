|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
18:42 | 29.09.2020
Molpus Woodlands Group Expands Scholarship Program
Molpus is expanding the Molpus Woodlands Group Annual Scholarship Program to help bring further diversity to the forestry management profession. Through a partnership with five universities, the expansion will target students in under-represented populations within certain majors.
“These scholarships are reflective of the rich diversity of the professionals in our company, and they are designed to help build diversity in the next generation of professionals within our company and the entire forestry sector. Molpus has a vertically integrated business structure, with most activities handled by in-house team members in fields including business, forestry, GIS, and legal,” said Bob Lyle, President of Molpus.
Molpus has always been committed to and has a core belief in the power of education. Since 2013, Molpus has supported minority scholarships at Mississippi State University to encourage interest in forestry.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer