15:54 | 07.01.2020

Molpus Woodlands Group Purchases 14,306 Acres in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan

The Molpus Woodlands Group, LLC (Molpus), a timberland investment management organization headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi, has on behalf of a client, successfully purchased approximately 14,306 acres of timberland in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

These properties have been professionally managed for more than 50 years and provide exposure to varied timber markets that represent a broad spectrum of pulp, paper, lumber, veneer, and panel producers. Molpus plans to include these timberlands in its certification with the Sustainable Forestry Initiative® forest management standard, which includes key measures to protect biodiversity, sustainable harvest levels, water quality, protection of at-risk species, wildlife habitat, and regeneration. Molpus’s forest certification program is a key element of its commitment to incorporating environmental, social, and governance (ESG) policies and practices into its investment analysis and decision-making. Molpus knows that today’s investors are making the connection between adhering to ESG policies and practices, creating value, and reducing risk. “The Upper Peninsula of Michigan has been a continued focus area for our company. We manage our existing Michigan properties with locally-based Molpus management professionals in our Houghton field office,” said Bob Lyle, President of Molpus. “We have a long-standing preference for using local vendors and service providers when possible. Not only does this acquisition ensure these forests will be managed sustainably, but should also benefit the local communities.”

About Molpus

The Molpus Woodlands Group, LLC (Molpus), acquires, manages, and sells timberland as an investment vehicle for pension funds, college endowments, foundations, insurance companies, and high-net-worth individual investors. Molpus currently manages approximately 1.8 million acres of timberland investments in 17 states. Molpus incorporates environmental, social, and governance (ESG) policies and practices into investment analysis and decision-making. Molpus believes its strong ESG performance has positive implications for the environment and the future of Molpus. Molpus was founded in 1996 as a timber investment management organization (TIMO) and has a company legacy dating back to 1905. Molpus is one of the oldest timber- related companies in the United States.

For more information, visit http://www.molpus.com/. Nothing herein constitutes an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or buy any security with respect to any fund.