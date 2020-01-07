|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
15:54 | 07.01.2020
Molpus Woodlands Group Purchases 14,306 Acres in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan
The Molpus Woodlands Group, LLC (Molpus), a timberland investment management organization headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi, has on behalf of a client, successfully purchased approximately 14,306 acres of timberland in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.
Molpus’s forest certification program is a key element of its commitment to incorporating environmental, social, and governance (ESG) policies and practices into its investment analysis and decision-making. Molpus knows that today’s investors are making the connection between adhering to ESG policies and practices, creating value, and reducing risk.
“The Upper Peninsula of Michigan has been a continued focus area for our company. We manage our existing Michigan properties with locally-based Molpus management professionals in our Houghton field office,” said Bob Lyle, President of Molpus. “We have a long-standing preference for using local vendors and service providers when possible. Not only does this acquisition ensure these forests will be managed sustainably, but should also benefit the local communities.”
