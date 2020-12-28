20:32 | 28.12.2020

Molybdenum Market Research 2020-2024 Will Showcase At Par Growth Due to the COVID-19 Spread | Technavio

The molybdenum market is expected to grow by 41.68 thousand MT during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the molybdenum market in the US in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201228005244/en/Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Molybdenum Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)Enterprises will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19

The molybdenum market will witness a negative impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio’s pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the next normal.This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Download the Post-Pandemic Business Planning Structure. Click hereKey Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports by usingTechnavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platformRelated Report on Materials Industries:Global Lithium Market- The lithium market is segmented by application (batteries, ceramics and glass, grease, polymer, and others), geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA), and key vendors. Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample ReportGlobal Chlorobenzene Market- The chlorobenzene market is segmented by type (Monochlorobenzene, p-dichlorobenzene, o-dichlorobenzene, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample ReportMajor Three Molybdenum Market Participants:ABSCO Ltd.

ABSCO Ltd. operates its business through the Unified segment.

Anglo American Plc

Anglo American Plc operates its business through various segments such as De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, Corporate and other. The company Los Bronces is an open-cut copper and molybdenum mine in the Metropolitan Region of Chile.

Antofagasta Plc

Antofagasta Plc operates its business through various segments such as Mining Division, Transport Division, Growth projects, and Exploration. The company involves in molybdenum production.

If you purchase a report that is updated in the next 60 days, we will send you the new edition and data extract FREE! Get report snapshot here to get detailed market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown:https://www.technavio.com/report/molybdenum-market-industry-analysisMolybdenum Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

The molybdenum market is segmented as below: Product Steel Chemical Foundry Molybdenum Metal Nickel Alloy Application Oil And Gas Automotive Heavy Machinery Energy Others Geography APAC Europe North America MEA South America The molybdenum market is driven by the high demand from APAC. In addition, other factors such as the demand from automotive and construction industries are expected to trigger the molybdenum market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.

Get more insights about the global trends impacting the future of the molybdenum market, Request Free Sample @ https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR45580Market DriversMarket ChallengesMarket TrendsVendor Landscape

Vendors covered Vendor classification Market positioning of vendors Competitive scenario

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201228005244/en/