MONAT Global Commits $150,000 to NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund

Global healthy-aging haircare and skincare innovator MONAT Global Corp (MONAT) is donating $150,000 to the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund to support the fight for racial justice and equality. “The dialogue happening around racial equality in our country right now is so important, and organizations like the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, that are working to fight for justice must be supported,” said Stuart MacMillan, President, MONAT Global. “We are committed to continuing the conversation and helping implement lasting, positive change.” Proceeds from each sale of three Gratitude Gear items, available at monatgear.com, will support the $150,000 NAACP LDF donation. Founded in 1940, the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund works to fight for racial justice through litigation, advocacy and public education. “When considering the many incredible organizations supporting the black community, we looked carefully for those that are making an actionable difference and embracing MONAT’s values of gratitude, family and community,” said Lu Urdaneta, Chief Culture Officer, MONAT Global. “The work of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund is critical to elevating black voices and taking steps toward real progress, and we are proud to support them.” Follow MONAT on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest and YouTube. Additional information about the company can be found at its website, www.monatglobal.com.

About MONAT Global

MONAT Global Corp is a wholly owned subsidiary of Alcora Corporation, whose holdings include Project Beauty, an online retail beauty company, and B&R Products, Inc., their research, development and manufacturing laboratory subsidiary. All three companies are headquartered in and around Miami, Florida. MONAT was founded in 2014 to enter the multi-billion-dollar haircare market and provides groundbreaking opportunities through a novel Social Marketing approach to Direct Sales. In 2019, the company expanded into the skincare market. The company offers a unique and exciting business model and one of the most generous compensation plans in the U.S., Canadian, U.K., Irish and Polish markets.

