23:09 | 29.07.2020
MONAT Global Supports Veterans by Donating More Than $250,000 to Non-Profit Organizations
MONAT Gratitude, Inc., the philanthropic movement behind MONAT Global Corp (MONAT), celebrated veterans and first responders around the world by raising $255,474 through sales of their Grateful Every Day Set. The company donated 100% of every sale from the limited-edition sets to veteran and first responder non-profit organizations in the United States, Canada, the UK, Ireland and Poland.
“Gratitude is what guides each decision we make at MONAT,” said Lu Urdaneta, Chief Culture Officer, MONAT Global. “The set is about more than self-care, it spreads the MONATitude of Gratitude to all the brave men and women who sacrifice everything to serve their countries and communities. By supporting our first responders and veterans, we are lifting the spirits of them and their families.”
The set featured the fan favorite, More than a Mist fragrant hair and body spray, with a special Gratitude bracelet. Sales from the gift set are donated to organizations that provide necessary services to veterans and first responders that have gone through trauma.
MONAT’s Grateful Every Day Set will benefit the following organizations:
The Wounded Warrior Project
The 22 Project
Operation Gratitude
Wounded Warriors, Canada
Blind Veterans UK
Irish Veterans
Stowarzyszenie Rannych in Poland
“Many veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress and traumatic brain injury have significantly improved because of the work we all do,” said Alex Cruz, Co-Founder, The 22 Project. “Having partners and friends like MONAT and MONAT Gratitude is the reason why so many of our veterans, Special Ops and soldiers have a chance at a better life.”
MONAT Gratitude, Inc. has been an integral part of the MONAT Global company culture since its inception in 2014. The values of gratitude and giving back have always been a high priority for the MONAT team. Today, the organization focuses its giving efforts in three impact areas: families, children and education.
Follow MONAT Gratitude, Inc. on Facebook and Instagram. More information about the efforts and philosophy behind Gratitude can be found at http://monatgratitude.com.
Follow MONAT on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest and YouTube. Additional information about the company can be found at its website, www.monatglobal.com.
