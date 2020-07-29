23:09 | 29.07.2020

MONAT Global Supports Veterans by Donating More Than $250,000 to Non-Profit Organizations

MONAT Gratitude, Inc., the philanthropic movement behind MONAT Global Corp (MONAT), celebrated veterans and first responders around the world by raising $255,474 through sales of their Grateful Every Day Set. The company donated 100% of every sale from the limited-edition sets to veteran and first responder non-profit organizations in the United States, Canada, the UK, Ireland and Poland.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200729006037/en/100% of sales from MONAT’s Grateful Every Day Set was donated to nonprofits around the world in support of veterans and first responders (Photo: Business Wire)

In a creative social distancing-friendly twist, the check distribution took place virtually via Instagram and Facebook, and included members of MONAT leadership as well as representatives from each organization. “Gratitude is what guides each decision we make at MONAT,” said Lu Urdaneta, Chief Culture Officer, MONAT Global. “The set is about more than self-care, it spreads the MONATitude of Gratitude to all the brave men and women who sacrifice everything to serve their countries and communities. By supporting our first responders and veterans, we are lifting the spirits of them and their families.” The set featured the fan favorite, More than a Mist fragrant hair and body spray, with a special Gratitude bracelet. Sales from the gift set are donated to organizations that provide necessary services to veterans and first responders that have gone through trauma. MONAT’s Grateful Every Day Set will benefit the following organizations: The Wounded Warrior Project The 22 Project Operation Gratitude Wounded Warriors, Canada Blind Veterans UK Irish Veterans Stowarzyszenie Rannych in Poland “Many veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress and traumatic brain injury have significantly improved because of the work we all do,” said Alex Cruz, Co-Founder, The 22 Project. “Having partners and friends like MONAT and MONAT Gratitude is the reason why so many of our veterans, Special Ops and soldiers have a chance at a better life.” MONAT Gratitude, Inc. has been an integral part of the MONAT Global company culture since its inception in 2014. The values of gratitude and giving back have always been a high priority for the MONAT team. Today, the organization focuses its giving efforts in three impact areas: families, children and education. Follow MONAT Gratitude, Inc. on Facebook and Instagram. More information about the efforts and philosophy behind Gratitude can be found at http://monatgratitude.com. Follow MONAT on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest and YouTube. Additional information about the company can be found at its website, www.monatglobal.com.

About MONAT Gratitude, Inc.

MONAT Gratitude, Inc. has been an integral piece of the MONAT company culture since its inception in 2014. This movement has grown from the Urdaneta family’s commitment to instilling gratitude as a core company value. MONAT Gratitude, Inc. partners with innovative nonprofit organizations in its local communities that support efforts under its three pillars: Families, Children and Education. As a movement, MONAT Gratitude, Inc. believes in the power of creating conversations and inspiring a greater network to take action. Due to the passion of our MONAT Market Partners and commitment to making gratitude a part of our business, what started as a series of grassroots volunteering efforts in Miami has spread across the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Poland and Ireland.

About MONAT Global

MONAT Global Corp is a wholly owned subsidiary of Alcora Corporation, whose holdings include Project Beauty, an online retail beauty company, and B&R Products, Inc., their research, development and manufacturing Laboratory subsidiary. All three companies are headquartered in and around Miami, Florida. MONAT was founded in 2014 to enter the multi-billion-dollar haircare market and provides groundbreaking opportunities through a novel Social Marketing approach to Direct Sales. In 2019, the company expanded into the skincare market. The company offers a unique and exciting business model and one of the most generous compensation plans in the U.S., Canadian, U.K., Irish and Polish markets.

Availability: www.monatglobal.com#MONATGlobal

Facebook: /MONATOfficial | Instagram: @monatofficial | YouTube: /MONATOfficial

Twitter: @MONATOfficial | Pinterest: /MONATOfficial

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200729006037/en/