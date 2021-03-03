|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
18:00 | 03.03.2021
Monnit and UScellular Business Customers Can Now Connect Remote Monitoring Solutions to the UScellular Mobile Network
Monnit announced today that UScellular approved the use of ALTA® by Monnit LTE and ELTE gateways on its mobile network. The UScellular Technical Approval of Monnit gateways will allow businesses in multiple industries to seamlessly connect to the extensive UScellular network using Monnit Remote Monitoring Solutions.
“There is a growing demand across many industries for our Remote Monitoring Solutions that connect business to the Internet of Things (IoT),” said Brad Walters, CEO of Monnit Corporation. “We’re committed to giving businesses reliable connectivity, and with UScellular, you can count on receiving data from Monnit IoT Sensors and Gateways via our cloud-based software virtually wherever you work.”
“Monnit gateways are approved for use on the UScellular network because they meet our high technical standards for network connectivity,” said Ron Heron, director of product and services ecosystem management at UScellular. “Businesses who connect their Monnit IoT devices to our network can be confident they’ll get the high quality data experience they need to keep their operations running smoothly.”
Monnit’s Remote Monitoring Solutions coupled with UScellular’s network can be easily and quickly put to work in a wide variety of industries from agriculture to construction and healthcare to manufacturing. For example, connecting Monnit’s new Wireless Soil Moisture Sensor to the UScellular network can help deliver data from the middle of a distant field or greenhouse to a farmer or manager’s mobile device. They’ll have instant knowledge of where and how long to water their crops.
For more information about how Monnit Remote Monitoring Solutions can benefit your business, visit Monnit.com.
