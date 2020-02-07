|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
23:10 | 07.02.2020
Monnit Debuts Always-On Wireless Tilt Detection Sensor
Monnit Corporation (monnit.com) today announced the release of the ALTA® Wireless Tilt Detection Sensor that enhances operational accuracy by tracking the position (pitch) of access barriers, heavy equipment arms, and other mission-critical machines. Example applications include commercial parking gates, railroad safety systems, oil rig mechanisms, and farming equipment. If the wireless sensor detects abnormal position caused by unauthorized access, stuck machinery, or any other issue, supervisors are instantly alerted.
“Remotely monitoring gate arms, bay doors and heavy equipment is valuable for both the public and private sectors,” said Brad Walters, Monnit CEO. “During initial testing, this sensor helped increase security and efficiencies while identifying ailing equipment and protecting valuable assets — including employees.”
As an “always watching” device, the battery-powered Tilt Detection Sensor eliminates wiring into existing power systems — simplifying install and increasing reliability. The sensor boasts a battery life of 4+ years (2 AA batteries).
Security: Encrypt-RF® bank-level security on all wireless transmissions
Measurement range: 0 to 180°
Ease of deployment: Sensors can be set up, and monitoring in 15 minutes
Learn more about the ALTA Wireless Tilt Detection Sensor here.
All Monnit Wireless Sensors include free basic iMonnit online sensor monitoring with text and email alerting. For more information on Monnit’s ALTA sensors, gateways and remote monitoring software, call (801) 561-5555 or visit monnit.com/alta.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer