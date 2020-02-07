23:10 | 07.02.2020

Monnit Debuts Always-On Wireless Tilt Detection Sensor

Monnit Corporation (monnit.com) today announced the release of the ALTA® Wireless Tilt Detection Sensor that enhances operational accuracy by tracking the position (pitch) of access barriers, heavy equipment arms, and other mission-critical machines. Example applications include commercial parking gates, railroad safety systems, oil rig mechanisms, and farming equipment. If the wireless sensor detects abnormal position caused by unauthorized access, stuck machinery, or any other issue, supervisors are instantly alerted. “Remotely monitoring gate arms, bay doors and heavy equipment is valuable for both the public and private sectors,” said Brad Walters, Monnit CEO. “During initial testing, this sensor helped increase security and efficiencies while identifying ailing equipment and protecting valuable assets — including employees.”

Stronger Security and Safer Conditions

Monnit’s Tilt Detection Sensor automatically reports, in degrees, when moved beyond configured angles. With a measurement accuracy of 0.5°, the sensor can identify if a boom arm is breached, or a safeguard fails. The USA-made sensor can also be configured to monitor raise time or lower time of an arm, bay door, or other machinery — operators can identify and fix seizing hydraulics or motors before failure. As an “always watching” device, the battery-powered Tilt Detection Sensor eliminates wiring into existing power systems — simplifying install and increasing reliability. The sensor boasts a battery life of 4+ years (2 AA batteries).

Additional Features

Wireless range: 1,200+ feet non-line-of-sight (through 12+ walls) Security: Encrypt-RF® bank-level security on all wireless transmissions Measurement range: 0 to 180° Ease of deployment: Sensors can be set up, and monitoring in 15 minutes Learn more about the ALTA Wireless Tilt Detection Sensor here. All Monnit Wireless Sensors include free basic iMonnit online sensor monitoring with text and email alerting. For more information on Monnit’s ALTA sensors, gateways and remote monitoring software, call (801) 561-5555 or visit monnit.com/alta.

About Monnit Corporation

Monnit is the Check Engine Light for Business™. If something needs attention, Monnit’s self-installed, cost-effective wireless sensors let business owners know. Enterprise and SMB customers use Monnit’s 80+ sensor types to remotely monitor variables (including temperature, motion, humidity and vibration) and receive alerts based on user-defined conditions. Monnit products are also available for private label or resale and are fully tested for use throughout the world — with FCC, CE and IC certifications. Find your Monnit monitoring solution at monnit.com.

