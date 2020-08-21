|
21.08.2020
Monnit’s Novel Puck Sensor Wins a 2020 Vision Award
A slapshot for facility managers, Monnit Corporation’s ALTA® Wireless Water Detection Puck wins the 2020 Vision Awards for FM Building Services/Tools. Encapsulated in a nearly indestructible vulcanized rubber hockey puck, the sensor monitors for water presence, making it indispensable for protecting business assets and people.
“Winning a 2020 Vision Award verifies that the ALTA Water Detection Puck keeps businesses moving forward,” says Monnit CEO Brad Walters. “We are honored to be a repeat winner and acknowledge all winners who support the facility managers grappling with the herculean task of protecting both facilities and wellness in these unprecedented times.”
The Vision Awards program is hosted by Trade Press Media Group, home of industry publications such as Facility Maintenance Decisions magazine. Over 150 products were submitted to 10 award categories. Facilities executives from institutions, such as the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and Anchorage School District, evaluated entries for cost savings, efficiency/productivity, technological advancements and tenant satisfaction.
“Our panel of experts had to make very difficult decisions to crown the winners,” said Dan Hounsell, editor-in-chief of Facility Maintenance Decisions. “It shows how many terrific products are available to help facilities professionals in their day to day.”
Beyond leak detection, the puck is used in sanitation and remediation. It can also support resource conservation—the American Society of Civil Engineers reports that leaky pipes lose approximately six billion gallons of clean water daily in the U.S. Instant detection can help stem the tide.
The Water Detection Puck sensor joins the FM-recognized ALTA Insure and ALTA Gas Sensors—each won 2019 Vision Awards.
