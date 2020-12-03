14:00 | 03.12.2020

Motion Dynamics, a Portfolio Company of Vance Street Capital, Partners with ViaMed

Motion Dynamics LLC (“Motion Dynamics”), a portfolio company of Vance Street Capital (“Vance Street”), today announced the acquisition of ViaMed Holdings LLC (“ViaMed”), a leading manufacturer of custom, micro precision components and subassemblies for the medical device industry. This transaction represents the first strategic add-on acquisition for Motion Dynamics. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Founded in 1986 and located in Easton, MA, ViaMed specializes in the custom fabrication of miniature components and subassemblies used in the manufacture of access, delivery and closure systems for leading medical device OEMs and contract manufacturers focused on high growth therapies in the neurovascular, peripheral vascular, and orthopedic markets. ViaMed’s custom coiling, braiding and shape setting manufacturing capabilities range from enabling sophisticated device articulation of lifesaving devices within complex medical device products to a variety of specialty guidewire components made with various materials, including complex nitinol assemblies. Vance Street originally partnered with Motion Dynamics in 2016. “We are excited about this partnership as it will enable us to provide a broader range of capabilities, products and services, while maintaining our core focus on providing best-in-class products and dedication to quality and customer service above all else,” said Chris Witham, President at Motion Dynamics. “This partnership enhances our ability to offer complementary capabilities to simplify the supply chain and continue to solve our customers’ toughest design and manufacturing challenges.” John LeRosen, a Partner at Vance Street and Director of Motion Dynamics, added, “the combination of manufacturing capabilities will allow customers to choose between nitinol springs, coils and complex braid patterns based on the customer’s specific product application requirements or a mixture of these solutions through a single vendor.” “Finding a partner who could not only provide growth-based resources but also value the culture and employee base ViaMed has built over many years were critical factors in our decision to partner with Motion Dynamics,” said Mary Ellen Lewis. Vedder Price LLP acted as legal advisor to Motion Dynamics. Coogan Smith LLP served as legal advisor to ViaMed.

About ViaMed Holdings

ViaMed focuses on custom fabrication of miniature components and subassemblies, including braids, coils, retrieval baskets, graspers, snares, precision wire arrays, expandable parts, and other specialty items. The company uses wire, nonmetallic fiber, tubing, and other miniature raw materials in device component development and manufacturing of access, delivery and closure systems for leading medical device OEMs and contract manufacturers focused on high growth therapies in the neurovascular, peripheral vascular, and orthopedic markets.

About Motion Dynamics LLC

Motion Dynamics is an experienced, privately held company that is dedicated to the design, production and assembly of precision wire components, assemblies and sub-assemblies for medical device applications. From prototypes to large quantity production, the company offers the shortest possible lead time. Motion Dynamics’ highly skilled engineering and production teams specialize in developing the optimal solution for unique and challenging applications. The company believes in partnering with their customers early in the design phase to optimize the design for manufacturability. The goal is to help their customers reduce product cost and time to market.

About Vance Street Capital LLC

Vance Street Capital is a middle-market private equity firm focused on investing in highly engineered solutions businesses across the medical, aerospace, defense, and industrial sectors. For over two decades, Vance Street’s partners have worked with management teams and family owners to accelerate revenue growth, improve operations and acquire strategic assets for the companies in their investment portfolio. For more information please visit: www.vancestreetcapital.com.

