14:00 | 03.12.2020
Motion Dynamics, a Portfolio Company of Vance Street Capital, Partners with ViaMed
Motion Dynamics LLC (“Motion Dynamics”), a portfolio company of Vance Street Capital (“Vance Street”), today announced the acquisition of ViaMed Holdings LLC (“ViaMed”), a leading manufacturer of custom, micro precision components and subassemblies for the medical device industry. This transaction represents the first strategic add-on acquisition for Motion Dynamics. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Founded in 1986 and located in Easton, MA, ViaMed specializes in the custom fabrication of miniature components and subassemblies used in the manufacture of access, delivery and closure systems for leading medical device OEMs and contract manufacturers focused on high growth therapies in the neurovascular, peripheral vascular, and orthopedic markets. ViaMed’s custom coiling, braiding and shape setting manufacturing capabilities range from enabling sophisticated device articulation of lifesaving devices within complex medical device products to a variety of specialty guidewire components made with various materials, including complex nitinol assemblies. Vance Street originally partnered with Motion Dynamics in 2016.
“We are excited about this partnership as it will enable us to provide a broader range of capabilities, products and services, while maintaining our core focus on providing best-in-class products and dedication to quality and customer service above all else,” said Chris Witham, President at Motion Dynamics. “This partnership enhances our ability to offer complementary capabilities to simplify the supply chain and continue to solve our customers’ toughest design and manufacturing challenges.”
John LeRosen, a Partner at Vance Street and Director of Motion Dynamics, added, “the combination of manufacturing capabilities will allow customers to choose between nitinol springs, coils and complex braid patterns based on the customer’s specific product application requirements or a mixture of these solutions through a single vendor.”
“Finding a partner who could not only provide growth-based resources but also value the culture and employee base ViaMed has built over many years were critical factors in our decision to partner with Motion Dynamics,” said Mary Ellen Lewis.
Vedder Price LLP acted as legal advisor to Motion Dynamics. Coogan Smith LLP served as legal advisor to ViaMed.
