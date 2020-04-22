1:00 | 23.04.2020

Motorola Solutions’ Critical Communication Links Keep Essential Services Running for Rio Tinto Aluminium

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) is helping Rio Tinto to continue supplying its customers while protecting people and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. The two companies partnered to design and roll-out a back-up communications solution for Rio Tinto Aluminium’s Integrated Operations Centre (IOC), in Brisbane, Queensland. The system enables continued critical communications between mines during an emergency and was developed and deployed in just five days. The existing IOC provides 24/7 monitoring of all safety, production and quality aspects at remote bauxite mine sites in Weipa, Queensland and Gove, Northern Territory and is essential to coordinating Rio Tinto’s bauxite supply to Australian alumina plants and export markets. If the IOC becomes inaccessible for any reason, Rio Tinto can continue tracking mine production movements via its mission-critical TETRA digital two-way radio communications system which feeds directly into the mining organisation’s Disaster Recovery Centre. Rio Tinto uses a combination of robust and reliable TETRA DIMETRA™ and MOTOTRBO™ radio handsets and dispatch consoles across the mine sites to monitor and manage field operations safely and efficiently. The solution forms an important part of Rio Tinto’s business continuity plans to keep operations running safely throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, enabling commercial supply chain continuity and planning for future eventualities.

Motorola Solutions continues to closely monitor the widespread impact of COVID-19 and is committed to supporting the critical communications, safety and security needs of its enterprise and public safety and customers globally. Martin Chappell, General Manager of Energy and Natural Resources for Motorola Solutions Australia & New Zealand said “Any communications equipment used in mining must adhere to the highest standards to keep workers safe and maintain security and reliability across the entire operation.” “Through a combination of rugged radios, purpose-built dispatch consoles and essential back-up links, we are providing Rio Tinto Aluminium with effective protection for its people and assets to ensure business continuity throughout the COVID-19 pandemic”, Chappell said.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions is a global leader in mission-critical communications and analytics. Our technology platforms in mission-critical communications, command centre software and video security & analytics, bolstered by managed & support services, make cities safer and help communities and businesses thrive. At Motorola Solutions, we are ushering in a new era in public safety and security. Learn more at www.motorolasolutions.com.

MOTOROLA, MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS and the Stylized M Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC and are used under license. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2020 Motorola Solutions, Inc. All rights reserved.View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200422005056/en/