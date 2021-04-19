ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
1:40 | 30.12.2021
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Planned Balance Sheet Strengthening

TORONTO and NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (“Mountain Province” or the “Company”) (OTCQX: MPVD) today announces that it has executed a non-binding term sheet with its largest shareholder, Mr. Dermot Desmond, for a proposed balance sheet strengthening package to provide increased financial flexibility to the Company (the “Proposed Arrangement”). While the arrangements are non-binding, Mountain Province is working with Mr. Desmond in an effort to reach binding agreements early in 2022. The Proposed Arrangement is subject to, among other things, finalization of the specific terms thereof, the negotiation and execution of definitive documentation, as well as shareholder and regulatory approval.The Proposed Arrangement is subject to the requirements imposed on related party transactions under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”). The Proposed Arrangement is also subject to the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) and the approval of the Company’s disinterested shareholders in accordance with MI 61-101 and the rules of the TSX.On November 9, 2021, the board of directors of the Company (the “Board”) formed a special committee (the “Special Committee”) in connection with the consideration and oversight of the Proposed Arrangement as well as any other potential alternative transactions intended to improve the Company’s short and long-term financial liquidity needs. The Special Committee consists of independent directors who have no direct or indirect interest in the Proposed Arrangement. Following its review process, the Special Committee recommended that the Board approve the execution of the term sheet setting out the terms of the Proposed Arrangement.The Proposed Arrangement is currently expected to include the issuance of approximately US$50M of new debt to an entity controlled by Mr. Desmond that is secured on a subordinate basis to the Company’s existing debt (the “New Notes”), together with an equity component. The New Notes are contemplated to mature in late 2027. The Company expects to use a portion of the proceeds of the New Notes to repay the US$25M first lien revolving credit facility provided by Dunebridge Worldwide Ltd., an entity controlled by Mr. Desmond, which matures on March 31, 2022.When implemented, the Proposed Arrangement would provide the Company with increased financial flexibility, and offer an increase in working capital, the potential for acceleration of existing note repurchases, and/or enhanced exploration activities at its 100% owned Kennady North Project.The Proposed Arrangement is subject to the execution of definitive documentation and the approvals described above. There can be no assurance that the Proposed Arrangement will be completed on the terms described herein or at all.Mark Wall, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented:”This planned investment by our largest shareholder and significant debt holder, Mr. Dermot Desmond, further demonstrates his confidence in Mountain Province Diamonds, and the strong macro-environment for our diamonds. Additionally, this planned investment strengthens my own optimism as we look towards a broader capital structure optimization in 2022.”About the CompanyMountain Province Diamonds is a 49% participant with De Beers Canada in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine located in Canada’s Northwest Territories. The Gahcho Kué Joint Venture property consists of several kimberlites that are actively being mined, developed, and explored for future development. The Company also controls 107,373 hectares of highly prospective mineral claims and leases surrounding the Gahcho Kué Mine that include an Indicated mineral resource for the Kelvin kimberlite and Inferred mineral resources for the Faraday kimberlites. Kelvin is estimated to contain 13.62 million carats (Mct) in 8.50 million tonnes (Mt) at a grade of 1.60 carats/tonne and value of US$63/carat. Faraday 2 is estimated to contain 5.45Mct in 2.07Mt at a grade of 2.63 carats/tonne and value of US$140/ct. Faraday 1-3 is estimated to contain 1.90Mct in 1.87Mt at a grade of 1.04 carats/tonne and value of US$75/carat. All resource estimations are based on a 1mm diamond size bottom cut-off.For further information on Mountain Province Diamonds and to receive news releases by email, visit the Company’s website at www.mountainprovince.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3400664-1&h=488028840&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.mountainprovince.com%2F&a=www.mountainprovince.com].Qualified PersonThe disclosure in this news release of scientific and technical information regarding Mountain Province’s mineral properties has been reviewed and approved by Tom E. McCandless, Ph.D., P.Geo., and Matthew MacPhail, P.Eng, MBA, both employees of Mountain Province Diamonds and Qualified Persons as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
Caution Regarding Forward Looking
Information

This news release contains certain
“forward-looking statements” and
“forward-looking information” under
applicable Canadian and United States
securities laws concerning the
business, operations and financial
performance and condition of Mountain
Province Diamonds Inc. Forward-looking
statements and forward-looking
information include, but are not
limited to, statements with respect to
the ability to negotiate and enter into
binding documentation, the ability to
obtain approval of the parties,
regulators and shareholders on terms
acceptable to Mountain Province,
operational hazards, including possible
disruption due to pandemic such as
COVID-19, its impact on travel, self-
isolation protocols and business and
operations, estimated production and
mine life of the project of Mountain
Province; the realization of mineral
reserve estimates; the timing and
amount of estimated future production;
costs of production; the future price
of diamonds; the estimation of mineral
reserves and resources; the ability to
manage debt; capital expenditures; the
ability to obtain permits for
operations; liquidity; tax rates; and
currency exchange rate fluctuations.
Except for statements of historical
fact relating to Mountain Province,
certain information contained herein
constitutes forward-looking
statements. Forward-looking statements
are frequently characterized by words
such as “anticipates,” “may,” “can,”
“plans,” “believes,” “estimates,”
“expects,” “projects,” “targets,”
“intends,” “likely,” “will,” “should,”
“to be”, “potential” and other similar
words, or statements that certain
events or conditions “may”, “should” or
“will” occur. Forward-looking
statements are based on the opinions
and estimates of management at the date
the statements are made, and are based
on a number of assumptions and subject
to a variety of risks and uncertainties
and other factors that could cause
actual events or results to differ
materially from those projected in the
forward-looking statements. Many of
these assumptions are based on factors
and events that are not within the
control of Mountain Province and there
is no assurance they will prove to be
correct.

Factors that could cause actual results
to vary materially from results
anticipated by such forward-looking
statements include the negotiating
stances taking by the parties, the
ability to obtain approval of
regulators, parties and shareholders,
as may be required, on conditions
acceptable to the parties, the
development of operation hazards which
could arise in relation to COVID-19,
including, but not limited to protocols
which may be adopted to reduce the
spread of COVID-19 and any impact of
such protocols on Mountain Province’s
business and operations, variations in
ore grade or recovery rates, changes in
market conditions, changes in project
parameters, mine sequencing; production
rates; cash flow; risks relating to the
availability and timeliness of
permitting and governmental approvals;
supply of, and demand for, diamonds;
fluctuating commodity prices and
currency exchange rates, the
possibility of project cost overruns or
unanticipated costs and expenses,
labour disputes and other risks of the
mining industry, failure of plant,
equipment or processes to operate as
anticipated.

These factors are discussed in greater
detail in Mountain Province’s most
recent Annual Information Form and in
the most recent MD&A filed on SEDAR,
which also provide additional general
assumptions in connection with these
statements. Mountain Province cautions
that the foregoing list of important
factors is not exhaustive. Investors
and others who base themselves on
forward-looking statements should
carefully consider the above factors
as well as the uncertainties they
represent and the risk they entail.
Mountain Province believes that the
expectations reflected in those
forward-looking statements are
reasonable, but no assurance can be
given that these expectations will
prove to be correct and such forward-
looking statements included in this
news release should not be unduly
relied upon. These statements speak
only as of the date of this news
release.

Although Mountain Province has attempted
to identify important factors that
could cause actual actions, events or
results to differ materially from those
described in forward-looking
statements, there may be other factors
that cause actions, events or results
not to be anticipated, estimated or
intended. There can be no assurance
that forward-looking statements will
prove to be accurate, as actual results
and future events could differ
materially from those anticipated in
such statements. Mountain Province
undertakes no obligation to update
forward-looking statements if
circumstances or management’s estimates
or opinions should change except as
required by applicable securities laws.
The reader is cautioned not to place
undue reliance on forward-looking
statements. Statements concerning
mineral reserve and resource estimates
may also be deemed to constitute
forward-looking statements to the
extent they involve estimates of the
mineralization that will be encountered
as the property is developed. Mineral
resources are not mineral reserves and
do not have demonstrated economic
viability.

Further, Mountain Province may make
changes to its business plans that
could affect its results. The principal
assets of Mountain Province are
administered pursuant to a joint
venture under which Mountain Province
is not the operator. Mountain Province
is exposed to actions taken or
omissions made by the operator within
its prerogative and/or determinations
made by the joint venture under its
terms. Such actions or omissions may
impact the future performance of
Mountain Province. Under its current
note and revolving credit facilities
Mountain Province is subject to certain
limitations on its ability to pay
dividends on common stock. The
declaration of dividends is at the
discretion of Mountain Province’s Board
of Directors, subject to the
limitations under the Company’s debt
facilities, and will depend on Mountain
Province’s financial results, cash
requirements, future prospects, and
other factors deemed relevant by the
Board

PLEASE CONTACT: Mark Wall, President and CEO, 161 Bay Street, Suite 1410, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2S1, Phone: (416) 361-3562, E-mail: info@mountainprovince.com; Matthew MacPhail, VP Corporate Development & Technical Services, 161 Bay Street, Suite 1410, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2S1, Phone: (416) 361-3562, E-mail: info@mountainprovince.com [mailto:info@mountainprovince.com]Mountain Province Diamonds Inc.

Web site: http://www.mountainprovince.com/


NEWSLETTER

Abonnieren Sie jetzt unsere
Financial.de-Newsletter:
- Daily
- Weekly

WIRTSCHAFTSNACHRICHTEN

09:04 Uhr | 19.04.2021
Ifo: Corona trifft Städte ...

08:57 Uhr | 19.04.2021
Kreise: Söder nach Treffen mit ...

08:52 Uhr | 19.04.2021
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Eon nach ...

08:52 Uhr | 19.04.2021
Sitzung des UEFA-Exekutivkomitees ...

08:49 Uhr | 19.04.2021
Aktien Asien: China-Börsen klar ...

Kursverzögerung mind. +15 min

 

 

 
Partner Nutzung Quellen & Copyright
ARIVA.DE AG Goldinvest.de AGB Werbung Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
Deutsche Börse AG iwr.de Impressum © 1998-2021 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
eResearch MIDAS Research Datenschutz Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
finanznachrichten.de Performaxx Disclaimer