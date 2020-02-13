18:40 | 13.02.2020

Mouser Electronics Empowers Tomorrow’s Engineers by Sponsoring Hall of Fame at FIRST Championship

Mouser Electronics, Inc., the New Product Introduction (NPI) leader empowering innovation, will once again sponsor the FIRST® Robotics Competition Hall of Fame exhibit at the 2020 FIRST® Championship events in Houston and Detroit. Nearly 100,000 high-school students on nearly 4,000 teams from 35+ countries around the world are vying in 182 competitions for a chance to advance to one of the two 4-day championship events.

The FIRST Championship events will occur at Houston’s George R. Brown Convention Center, April 15 – 18, and at Detroit’s TCF Center, April 29 – May 2. The Mouser-sponsored Hall of Fame exhibit honors the winning teams of the esteemed Chairman’s Award at both championship locations. Instead of awarding the Chairman’s Award to the team that earns the most points in the competition, FIRST honors the team that best exemplifies the goals and values of FIRST. “Since Mouser’s beginnings, education has played an important part in our mission,” said Kevin Hess, Mouser’s Senior Vice President of Marketing. “We are proud to be the Hall of Fame sponsor for the FIRST Robotics Competition since 2014. The organizations gives students a platform for innovation, a chance to solve real engineering challenges, and an opportunity to build character and self-esteem.” For many years, Mouser has been a major supporter of FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology), a leading student-serving nonprofit advancing science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM). Mouser sponsors FIRST competitions at the local, regional and international levels. Joining Mouser in the sponsorship is valued supplier Analog Devices, Inc. Each FIRST Robotics Competition team receives a kit of parts — including motors, batteries, a control system, a PC and a mix of automation components — with no instructions. Teams have limited time to transform their kits into working robots designed to perform specific tasks. To learn more about how Mouser supports FIRST, visit https://www.mouser.com/first/. With its broad product line and unsurpassed customer service, Mouser strives to empower innovation among design engineers and buyers by delivering advanced technologies. Mouser stocks the world’s widest selection of the latest semiconductors and electronic components for the newest design projects. Mouser Electronics’ website is continually updated and offers advanced search methods to help customers quickly locate inventory. Mouser.com also houses data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, and engineering tools.

About Mouser Electronics

Mouser Electronics, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an award-winning, authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on rapid New Product Introductions from its manufacturing partners for electronic design engineers and buyers. The global distributor’s website, Mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 5 million products from over 800 manufacturers. Mouser offers 27 support locations around the world to provide best-in-class customer service and ships globally to over 630,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 750,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art facility south of Dallas, Texas. For more information, visit www.mouser.com.

About FIRSTFIRST® is a robotics community that prepares young people for the future through a suite of inclusive, team-based robotics programs for ages 4-18 (PreK-12) that can be facilitated in school or in structured afterschool programs. An international not-for-profit organization founded by accomplished inventor Dean Kamen in 1989, FIRST has a proven impact on STEM learning, interest, and skill-building well beyond high school. Boosted by a global support system of mentors, coaches, volunteers, alumni, and sponsors that include over 200 of the Fortune 500 companies, teams operate under a signature set of FIRST Core Values to conduct research, fundraise, design, and build robots, then compete and celebrate at local, regional, and international events. High school students are eligible for more than $80 million in college scholarships. Learn more at firstinspires.org.

