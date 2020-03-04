|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
17:40 | 04.03.2020
Mouser Sponsors 2020 Global Create the Future Design Contest
Mouser Electronics, Inc., the New Product Introduction (NPI) leader empowering innovation, is pleased to announce its sponsorship of the 18th Create the Future Design Contest, a global challenge to engineers and innovators around the world to design the next great thing. Mouser, which has sponsored the contest for several years, is joined again by valued suppliers Intel® and Analog Devices, Inc. as co-sponsors. The contest is produced by Tech Briefs Media Group, part of the SAE Media Group. COMSOL is also a principal sponsor of the contest.
“Since our founding, Mouser has been dedicated to fostering innovation,” said Kevin Hess, Mouser Electronics’ Senior Vice President of Marketing. “We proudly support programs like the Create the Future Design Contest that bring out the best in engineers, innovators and students.”
“Mouser Electronics, renowned for delivering best-in-class service and products to customers, is also a recognized advocate for design and innovation,” said Joseph Pramberger, President of Tech Briefs Media Group. “We are excited to have the support of such reputable businesses as Mouser, Intel and Analog Devices.”
The Create the Future Design Contest brings attention to product designs that enhance humanity, improve quality of healthcare or help to provide sustainable solutions. Previous grand prize-winning entries include a small, self-contained device for organ and limb transport and an economical rapid screening device to prevent food-borne illness.
The contest was created in 2002 by the publishers of Tech Briefs magazine to help stimulate and reward engineering innovation. The grand prize winner will be chosen from the winners in seven entry categories: Aerospace and Defense, Automotive/Transportation, Consumer Product Design, Electronics/Sensors/IoT, Manufacturing/Automation/Robotics, Medical, and Sustainable Technologies/Future Energy. For more information, go to https://www.mouser.com/createthefuture/.
With its broad product line and unsurpassed customer service, Mouser strives to empower innovation among design engineers and buyers by delivering advanced technologies. Mouser stocks the world’s widest selection of the latest semiconductors and electronic components for the newest design projects. Mouser Electronics’ website is continually updated and offers advanced search methods to help customers quickly locate inventory. Mouser.com also houses data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, and engineering tools.
