16:05 | 24.09.2020
Move Over, Aquaman: Three of the World’s Top Female Ocean Explorers to Talk Trailblazing in Ocean Discovery and Conservation During Special AltaSea Webinar on October 9
AltaSea at the Port of Los Angeles announced an upcoming webinar with three of the top female explorers and scientists in the field of ocean exploration and conservation. The webinar will be focused on the role these women played in breaking barriers in their field. The webinar will take place on October 9 at 12 PM PDT. Pre-registration is required, and space is limited. The link to sign up for the event is: https://altasea-project-blue.org/webinars/.
The webinar will feature Dr. Carlie Wiener, Dr. Dawn Wright, and Allison Fundis – three of the leading scientists, communicators, and explorers in the field, who have blazed the trail for the next generation of ocean explorers. The October 9 webinar is the latest in a series of webinars that AltaSea has hosted in 2020 following their launch of Project Blue, a digital education platform designed to provide science-based programming through webinars and live chats and inspire the next generation of explorers.
“These remarkable women have broken the glass ceiling at the bottom of the ocean, exploring what has been traditionally a man’s domain,” said Jenny Krusoe, founding executive director of AltaSea. “Collectively, they have covered significant ground in the exploration of the vast ocean, and their careers light the path forward for the next wave.”
The webinar comes on the eve of AltaSea’s biggest event of the year, The Blue Hour, which is a drive-in experience focusing on LA as the global capital of the Blue Economy and the importance of educating young people on ocean exploration and conservation. The Blue Hour will honor those who have paved the way for AltaSea and those who will continue to forge new paths. Space at the October 10 experience is limited, and tickets can be found here: https://altasea-project-blue.org/project-blue-presents-2/.
Dr. Wright will be presented with the Ocean Innovation Award at The Blue Hour the following evening.
“We believe it’s important to recognize and honor those who are dedicated to forging paths for the next generation of explorers,” said Krusoe. “These women are the embodiment of strength and perseverance, and I’m excited to use our platform to promote their advice and words of encouragement.”
Moderating the October 9 webinar will be the multi-Emmy award-winning journalist, Val Zavala. Zavala spent 30 years as a broadcast journalist at KCET in Los Angeles, winning numerous journalism awards. During her career, Zavala has covered a broad spectrum of Southern California issues, including politics, the environment, and the economy.
For more information on AltaSea, please see our website: https://altasea.org
