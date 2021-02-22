|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:05 | 22.02.2021
MP Materials to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Conferences
MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) (“MP Materials”), the largest rare earth materials producer in the Western Hemisphere, today announced that members of the MP Materials executive management team are scheduled to participate in the following virtual conferences:
A presentation and fireside chat at the Deutsche Bank ESG Conference on Monday, March 1, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Pacific time (12:00 p.m. Eastern time).
Panel presentations at the Morgan Stanley Energy & Power Conference: Innovating for a Sustainable Future on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 11:45 a.m. Pacific Time (2:45 p.m. Eastern Time), and Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time).
Live webcasts and replays of the fireside chat and the panel presentations will be available on the company’s investor relations website at investors.mpmaterials.com.
