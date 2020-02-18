18:51 | 18.02.2020

MPR & Exacter Form Strategic Partnership for Bringing Data-Driven Predictive Asset Management Solutions to the Utility Industry

MPR Associates, Inc., a leading engineering and technology consulting firm based in Alexandria, Virginia, and Exacter, Inc., a provider of patented sensor technology and predictive analytics from Columbus, Ohio, have formed a strategic partnership aimed at developing and deploying next generation data solutions for the electric utility industry.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200218005910/en/

The partnership accelerates the development of advanced data solutions that enable utility clients to take advantage of Exacter’s cutting edge asset management technology and grid intelligence data. “Several of our clients have used Exacter analytics so we have had our eye on them for some time. Exacter’s patented sensor technology provides high-quality predictive data for improving grid reliability and resilience, putting them right in the market space we operate in,” states Tom Lubnow, Vice President of Power Services for MPR. “Our collaboration will help shape some of Exacter’s innovative offerings and make their powerful data more accessible and beneficial to the utility industry.” For Exacter, partnering with MPR brings a new level of critical thinking and product engineering to its commercialization efforts. “With MPR’s track record of providing workable, sustainable solutions to the utility industry, I am confident our collaboration will yield more effective ways for Exacter’s solutions to fit into existing utility business frameworks,” states Exacter President and Chief Operating Officer, Geoffrey Bibo. “MPR’s cross-disciplinary team of engineers, data scientists, and business analysts are a rich asset as we develop our next generation of predictive data and technology solutions.” Exacter’s proprietary sensor technology identifies and locates pre-fail electrical signatures on overhead power lines, allowing utilities to take preventive action before a power outage occurs. Exacter data can be a cornerstone of the utility industry’s effort to transition from run-to-failure operations to proactive, predictive asset management. Because MPR is helping to shape the integration of predictive data and technology solutions in the utility industry, the strategic partnership with Exacter is very timely. “We see the high value that Exacter data provides,” concluded MPR’s Lubnow. “The industry needs actionable, data-driven approaches for managing their overhead assets. Our team is energized about helping to bring Exacter’s next generation technology and predictive data solutions to our clients.” Founded in 1964, MPR is a leading interdisciplinary engineering and consulting firm providing premiere solutions to the energy sector. MPR’s engineering and advisory services for next generation technology solutions brings value to its clients and makes significant impacts on the utilities, agencies and organizations that serve our society. Since 2007, Exacter, Inc. has provided strategic information and technology for helping utilities manage multiple aspects of overhead distribution & transmission reliability and overall asset management including: predictive reliability initiatives, pole fires, improving worst performing circuits, prioritizing capital planning, improving reliability indices, accelerating smart grid value and improving outage recovery.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200218005910/en/